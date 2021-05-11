Prince Harry, Prince William ‘are not talking’ despite united front at Prince Philip's funeral: source

Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship is still rocky.

The brothers last reunited in April to say farewell to their grandfather Prince Philip at his funeral. It was the first time the siblings had been together in public since Harry, 36, stood down from royal duties and moved to California with his wife Meghan Markle and their son Archie in early 2020.

On Monday, True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen told Us Weekly that the relationship between Princess Diana’s sons is still "a work in progress."

"All of my sources tell me that they are not talking at the moment," said Bullen.

Another palace insider previously told the outlet that the brothers "definitely haven’t reached the stage where all is forgiven," adding that they have not "buried the hatchet yet."

But Bullen, who has been making programs about the royal family for nearly 10 years, is hopeful.

"It’s pretty clear that the Duchess of Cambridge was doing her best to build the bridges," he told the outlet, referring to William’s wife, Kate Middleton, stepping aside to let the brothers chat and walk together after the service concluded.

"Softly, softly seems to be the order of the day," he said.

Tensions between Harry and William, 38, came to the fore after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave a bombshell interview to Oprah Winfrey in March. The couple portrayed the royal family as indifferent to Markle’s mental health struggles. It was during the tell-all that Harry described his relationship with William as "space at the moment."

Rumors of a rift between the brothers — William, the heir, and Harry, the "spare" — have rumbled at least since 2019. That’s when Harry and Markle separated from the Royal Foundation, originally set up as the brothers’ joint charitable venture, to set up their own platform. That year, Harry said he loved his brother dearly but they were "on different paths" and have "good days" and "bad days."

Many believe that William was angered and hurt by Harry’s decision to speak so publicly about the royal family’s issues during the Winfrey interview. In one explosive allegation, they said a family member — not the queen or Philip — had expressed "concerns" about Archie’s possible skin color before he was born. Markle, a former American actress, is biracial.

Days after the interview aired, William insisted "we are very much not a racist family," and said he had not spoken to Harry since the broadcast.

During the funeral, the brothers sat opposite each other in St. George’s Chapel, which was attended by only 30 people because of coronavirus restrictions. While William sat next to Middleton, 39, Harry was on his own because Markle, 39 is pregnant with their second child and was advised by her doctor not to make the long trip.

Afterward, Harry, William and Middleton strolled together outside the chapel. Moments later, the brothers walked together alone while Middleton spoke to Zara Tindall, another of Queen Elizabeth II’s eight grandchildren who is William and Harry’s cousin.

The brothers are expected to reunite again for the unveiling of a statue they commissioned in honor of Princess Diana. The permanent sculpture was commissioned by the brothers in 2017 and will be installed on what would have been her 60th birthday, BBC News reported. It will be unveiled on July 1 at Kensington Palace.

According to the outlet, the princes said they hoped the permanent sculpture would help all those who visit Kensington Palace to "reflect on her life and her legacy."

"Our mother touched so many lives," the pair added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.