Fans accuse Prince Charles of cutting Meghan Markle out of Archie's birthday post

Fans of Meghan Markle on Twitter have accused her father-in-law, Prince Charles, of snubbing her in his recent birthday post celebrating grandson Archie's second birthday.

The Prince of Wales posted a birthday message that only included himself with his son, Prince Harry, holding baby Archie.

"Happy birthday to Archie, who turns two today," he captioned the pic. People noticed that Markle was not featured, despite being seen in every birthday message from other royal family members.

"Sad! Very sad state of affairs when the supposed future king cuts the mother of his grandchild out of the photo with which he chooses to share," wrote one person.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY'S SON ARCHIE GETS SWEET BIRTHDAY MESSAGES FROM ROYAL FAMILY

"Lovely picture, but where is Meghan on the picture?" asked someone else.

"Why would you not call him your grandson and why cut his mother off? You have made a lot of mistakes yourself or have you forgotten that. This is not helping at all," said another.

Others came to Charles' defense. "Perhaps this is a moment with 3 generations. A favourite picture... maybe instead of people being offended just appreciate a lovely picture. If Meghan was in the picture people would of found something else to be offended about," someone wrote.

"They chose to feature the 3 generations. Nothing wrong with that," another user agreed.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY RELEASE A NEW PHOTO OF ARCHIE ON SECOND BIRTHDAY

"It's quite normal to have a photograph with the 3 bloodline generations. Quite a few families do this," reasoned a fan.

Archie also received several other birthday messages from his famous relatives across the pond.

Prince William and his wife, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, shared a photo of the royal family from Archie's christening.

"Wishing Archie a very happy 2nd birthday today," they captioned the photo.

A tweet from the royal family also shared on Thursday: "Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 2nd birthday today."

Prince Harry and Meghan welcomed Archie into the world at 5:26 a.m on May 6, 2019. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the news via their former joint Instagram account, Sussex Royal.

MEGHAN MARKLE WRITES CHILDREN’S BOOK, ‘THE BENCH,’ INSPIRED BY PRINCE HARRY, THEIR SON ARCHIE

"We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz.," the couple announced.

Archie is seventh in line for the British throne. The couple is expecting their second child – a girl – this summer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It's no secret that the relationship between Markle, Harry, and the royal family is strained. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are currently living in California, recently gave a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in which Markle alleged unfair treatment, racism and a lack of protection by the royal family.

Fox News' Sasha Savitsky contributed to this report.