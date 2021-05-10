Expand / Collapse search
Prince Harry
Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey team up for Apple TV+ mental health series

'The Me You Can’t See' will debut on Apple TV+ on May 21

By Stephanie Nolasco | Fox News
Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey have reunited to launch a show that will delve into mental health issues.

The multi-part documentary series, titled "The Me You Can’t See," will debut on Apple TV+ on May 21 and will feature segments from athletes and stars like Lady Gaga and Glenn Close.

According to a statement released on Monday, the media mogul and the Duke of Sussex will "give honest discussions about mental health and emotional well-being while opening up about their mental health journeys and struggles."

"Now more than ever, there is an immediate need to replace the shame surrounding mental health with wisdom, compassion, and honesty," said Winfrey, 67, in her announcement. "Our series aims to spark that global conversation."

Other participants will include NBA players DeMar DeRozan and Langston Galloway, Olympic boxer Virginia "Ginny" Fuchs and chef Rashad Armstead.

The media mogul (right) and the duke will serve as the series’ co-creators and executive producers. (AP)

"The majority of us carry some form of unresolved trauma, loss, or grief, which feels — and is — very personal. Yet the last year has shown us that we are all in this together, and my hope is that this series will show there is power in vulnerability, connection in empathy, and strength in honesty," said Harry, 36, in a statement.

Winfrey and the duke will serve as the series’ co-creators and executive producers.

The announcement comes roughly two months after Winfrey’s explosive interview with Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

This image provided by Harpo Productions shows Prince Harry, from left, and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in conversation with Oprah Winfrey. (AP)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have dived heavily into streaming as part of their post-royal life. They have signed sign a deal with Netflix and the former American actress, 39, has also narrated a documentary for Disney+.

Markle and Harry stepped away from full-time royal life in March 2020, unhappy at media scrutiny and the strictures of their roles. They cited what they described as the intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media toward the duchess, who is biracial.

The couple currently resides in California with their son Archie, 2. They are expecting their second child, a girl, due this summer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

