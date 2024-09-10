Expand / Collapse search
Prince Harry

Prince Harry 'still obsesses' over public image in UK: expert

Report suggests Duke of Sussex had been asking former palace aides about taking on part-time role

By Stephanie Nolasco , Ashley Papa Fox News
Published
Prince Harry's jabs at Queen Camilla unforgivable for King Charles: expert Video

Prince Harry's jabs at Queen Camilla unforgivable for King Charles: expert

Christopher Andersen, author of "The King," revealed how Prince Harry's tell-all "Spare" is still impacting his relationship with King Charles III, Prince William.

Prince Harry isn’t planning a royal return.

The claim was made by several pals after a Mail on Sunday report suggested that the Duke of Sussex had been asking former aides about taking on a part-time role. Sources told People magazine they were surprised by the claim and that the 39-year-old is "happy" in California where he’s raising his young family.

Several royal experts also tell Fox News Digital they believe Harry won’t be part of the royal fold again as he continues to navigate a life in America. However, they believe his public image across the pond has been on the royal's mind.

PRINCE WILLIAM, PRINCE HARRY FEUD COULD FINALLY BE RESOLVED THANKS TO PRINCESS DIANA'S FAMILY: EXPERT

Prince Harry looking to the side in a navy suit adorned with medals.

Several royal experts told Fox News Digital that Prince Harry won't be pursuing a royal role anytime soon. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"Over the years, Prince Harry has studied all the articles written about him," Helena Chard, British broadcaster and photographer, told Fox News Digital. "He still obsesses over his public image here in the U.K. He is on a mission to change public perception, desperate to be seen in glowing lights rather than the constant negative PR whirl that surrounds him."

"Prince Harry… is interested in turning his public image around," she noted.

Still, Harry "won’t be returning to royal life," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams insisted to Fox News Digital. 

"[The royal family], understandably, don’t trust him," claimed Fitzwilliams. "Expect more ‘quasi-royal’ overseas tours as these seem successful. Meghan’s upcoming Netflix program is pivotal as they desperately need the contract, which expires next year."

"Their future is in the U.S., not the U.K.," he shared. "But they obviously have to monetize their royal connections to survive."

Prince Harry sitting and speaking into a microphone

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, speaks onstage during a forum about digital responsibility during a visit to Colombia on August 15, 2024, in Bogotá, Colombia. He will be visiting New York later this month. (Diego Cuevas/Getty Images)

These days, Harry is keeping busy. A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex confirmed to Fox News Digital that the prince will be visiting New York City during U.N. General Assembly High-level Week and Climate Week. 

Climate Week kicks off on Sept. 22 and runs until Sept. 29. High-level Week runs from Sept. 23 to Sept. 27.

The royal plans to "advance a number of his patronages and philanthropic initiatives," the spokesperson said. 

"He will participate in engagements with African Parks, The HALO Trust, The Diana Award, and Travalyst."

During his trip, Harry will participate in a speaking engagement for the Clinton Foundation alongside Matt Damon.

On Tuesday, Netflix announced that Harry’s Netflix series "POLO" about the equestrian sport will be available for streaming in December. Previously in August, Penguin Random House announced that a paperback version of his bestselling memoir, "Spare," would be published on Oct. 22.

"The announcement that his ill-advised memoir is being published next month without additions was initially a relief [for the royal family]," Fitzwilliams claimed. "However, it was very damaging to the royal family [to begin with]… It will simply be more easily available even though he won’t be giving interviews promoting it."

Prince Harry holding Meghan Markles hand

Prince Harry reportedly wants to bring wife Meghan Markle and their two children to the U.K. (Eric Charbonneau/Archewell Foundation via Getty Images)

Pals told People magazine that Harry is "eager" to visit his friends in the U.K. and work directly, "rather than through Zoom," with the charities he’s still connected to in his homeland. He also wants to bring his family to the U.K. for visits but is worried about his security.

The Duke of Sussex lost his taxpayer-funded personal protective security after he gave up his status as a working member of the royal family in 2020.

A close-up of Prince Harry wearing a dark suit next to Meghan Markle wearing a black dress as they both look serious.

Those close to Harry insisted that if the prince had proper security, which he lost after he stepped down as a senior royal in 2020, he wouldn't need to speak publicly in order to pay for it. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Insiders told the outlet that Harry is preparing to appeal a court ruling that upheld the decision to deny him security. He wants to reinstate his security to allow more flexible visits to the U.K. for himself, his wife and their two children.

The sources claimed that the issue plays "a crucial role" in his ongoing estrangement from his father, King Charles III. Sources claimed that the monarch stopped taking his son’s phone calls.

Harry did manage a discreet trip to his home country for the memorial service of his late uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, on Aug. 29. People magazine reported that Harry stayed with his uncle, Earl Charles Spencer, Princess Diana’s brother, at Althorp, the Spencer family’s ancestral home.

Prince Harry in a suit with medals walking behind Prince William in uniform.

Prince Harry briefly reunited with his older brother, Prince William, but they sat separately from each other. (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

"Most people were astounded that Harry came," one of the reported 300 attendees told the outlet. "He was on remarkably good form — and you could tell he was very pleased to see everybody. And he was very pleased that he had come over."

The outlet also noted that while William and Harry attended the service in Norfolk, they sat separately with different groups of their maternal cousins.

"It was clear when he and his father were in London at the same time recently… that relations between the king and Harry were far from close," said Fitzwilliams.

King Charles wearing a royal uniform sitting in a glass carriage next to Queen Camilla.

King Charles III reportedly stopped taking Prince Harry's phone calls. (Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

"[Harry] declined the offer to stay at Buckingham Palace," Fitzwilliams claimed. "He stayed in a hotel instead… His surprise appearance at the memorial service for his late uncle, and the fact that he and William did not speak does not bode well for a reconciliation either. His visit to Althorp… also had optics that emphasized his links with the Spencers, rather than the royal family."

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich claimed to Fox News Digital that even if Harry wanted to return to a royal life, his family wouldn’t allow it.

"It is beyond highly unlikely that Prince Harry would ever be allowed to return to royal life," Fordwich claimed. "It’s not his decision to be made. Not only was Prince William horrified regarding the Oprah interview [from 2021], which signified the first betrayal of their inner sanctum of trust, but how the Sussexes have since behaved… is beyond disconcerting."

Meghan Markle wearing a white dress with a matching hat standing next to Prince Harry in a dark suit with medals

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals in 2020. (Matt Dunham - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"Prince Harry is demonstrating not only how out of touch he is with his own family, but with the British public," Fordwich claimed. "The royals are very in tune with public sentiment. Prince Harry… criticizes the media and yet… sold his own story. He gave away more to break his own privacy than any press has ever done."

"All of this… alienated the British public that there is no situation envisioned by the royal family for him to play a role," Fordwich added.

Chard still believes, however, that Harry will eventually be eager to take on a part-time royal role.

PRINCE HARRY ‘MISSED AN OPPORTUNITY’ TO REPAIR PRINCE WILLIAM FEUD: EXPERT

Prince Harry in a grey blazer and white shirt walking near a Union Jack flag.

Prince Harry is still hopeful he could visit friends in his home country. (Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

"I believe Harry would consider returning to royal life on a part-time basis in due course," she said. "Prince Harry’s currency is the royal family. To maintain a successful platform, he realizes he has to keep a modicum of a positive royal image alive."

The Duke of Sussex resides in California with his family.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

