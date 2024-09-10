Prince Harry 'still obsesses' over public image in UK: expert

Prince Harry isn’t planning a royal return.

The claim was made by several pals after a Mail on Sunday report suggested that the Duke of Sussex had been asking former aides about taking on a part-time role. Sources told People magazine they were surprised by the claim and that the 39-year-old is "happy" in California where he’s raising his young family.

Several royal experts also tell Fox News Digital they believe Harry won’t be part of the royal fold again as he continues to navigate a life in America. However, they believe his public image across the pond has been on the royal's mind.

"Over the years, Prince Harry has studied all the articles written about him," Helena Chard, British broadcaster and photographer, told Fox News Digital. "He still obsesses over his public image here in the U.K. He is on a mission to change public perception, desperate to be seen in glowing lights rather than the constant negative PR whirl that surrounds him."

"Prince Harry… is interested in turning his public image around," she noted.

Still, Harry "won’t be returning to royal life," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams insisted to Fox News Digital.

"[The royal family], understandably, don’t trust him," claimed Fitzwilliams. "Expect more ‘quasi-royal’ overseas tours as these seem successful. Meghan’s upcoming Netflix program is pivotal as they desperately need the contract, which expires next year."

"Their future is in the U.S., not the U.K.," he shared. "But they obviously have to monetize their royal connections to survive."

These days, Harry is keeping busy. A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex confirmed to Fox News Digital that the prince will be visiting New York City during U.N. General Assembly High-level Week and Climate Week.

Climate Week kicks off on Sept. 22 and runs until Sept. 29. High-level Week runs from Sept. 23 to Sept. 27.

The royal plans to "advance a number of his patronages and philanthropic initiatives," the spokesperson said.

"He will participate in engagements with African Parks, The HALO Trust, The Diana Award, and Travalyst."

During his trip, Harry will participate in a speaking engagement for the Clinton Foundation alongside Matt Damon.

On Tuesday, Netflix announced that Harry’s Netflix series "POLO" about the equestrian sport will be available for streaming in December. Previously in August, Penguin Random House announced that a paperback version of his bestselling memoir, "Spare," would be published on Oct. 22.

"The announcement that his ill-advised memoir is being published next month without additions was initially a relief [for the royal family]," Fitzwilliams claimed. "However, it was very damaging to the royal family [to begin with]… It will simply be more easily available even though he won’t be giving interviews promoting it."

Pals told People magazine that Harry is "eager" to visit his friends in the U.K. and work directly, "rather than through Zoom," with the charities he’s still connected to in his homeland. He also wants to bring his family to the U.K. for visits but is worried about his security.

The Duke of Sussex lost his taxpayer-funded personal protective security after he gave up his status as a working member of the royal family in 2020.

Insiders told the outlet that Harry is preparing to appeal a court ruling that upheld the decision to deny him security. He wants to reinstate his security to allow more flexible visits to the U.K. for himself, his wife and their two children.

The sources claimed that the issue plays "a crucial role" in his ongoing estrangement from his father, King Charles III. Sources claimed that the monarch stopped taking his son’s phone calls.

Harry did manage a discreet trip to his home country for the memorial service of his late uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, on Aug. 29. People magazine reported that Harry stayed with his uncle, Earl Charles Spencer, Princess Diana’s brother, at Althorp, the Spencer family’s ancestral home.

"Most people were astounded that Harry came," one of the reported 300 attendees told the outlet. "He was on remarkably good form — and you could tell he was very pleased to see everybody. And he was very pleased that he had come over."

The outlet also noted that while William and Harry attended the service in Norfolk, they sat separately with different groups of their maternal cousins.

"It was clear when he and his father were in London at the same time recently… that relations between the king and Harry were far from close," said Fitzwilliams.

"[Harry] declined the offer to stay at Buckingham Palace," Fitzwilliams claimed. "He stayed in a hotel instead… His surprise appearance at the memorial service for his late uncle, and the fact that he and William did not speak does not bode well for a reconciliation either. His visit to Althorp… also had optics that emphasized his links with the Spencers, rather than the royal family."

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich claimed to Fox News Digital that even if Harry wanted to return to a royal life, his family wouldn’t allow it.

"It is beyond highly unlikely that Prince Harry would ever be allowed to return to royal life," Fordwich claimed. "It’s not his decision to be made. Not only was Prince William horrified regarding the Oprah interview [from 2021], which signified the first betrayal of their inner sanctum of trust, but how the Sussexes have since behaved… is beyond disconcerting."

"Prince Harry is demonstrating not only how out of touch he is with his own family, but with the British public," Fordwich claimed. "The royals are very in tune with public sentiment. Prince Harry… criticizes the media and yet… sold his own story. He gave away more to break his own privacy than any press has ever done."

"All of this… alienated the British public that there is no situation envisioned by the royal family for him to play a role," Fordwich added.

Chard still believes, however, that Harry will eventually be eager to take on a part-time royal role.

"I believe Harry would consider returning to royal life on a part-time basis in due course," she said. "Prince Harry’s currency is the royal family. To maintain a successful platform, he realizes he has to keep a modicum of a positive royal image alive."

