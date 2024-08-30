Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Prince Harry ‘missed an opportunity’ to repair Prince William feud: expert

Prince William and Prince Harry both avoided each other while attending a memorial service for the late Princess Diana's brother-in-law, Lord Robert Fellowes

By Christina Dugan Ramirez , Ashley Papa Fox News
Published
The ongoing rift between Prince Harry and Prince William continues to grow stronger and stronger. 

On Aug. 30, the brothers avoided yet another awkward run-in with each other while attending a memorial service for the late Princess Diana's brother-in-law, Lord Robert Fellowes, according to the BBC

"The brothers were at the back of the church, apart," royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital. "They neither spoke to each other nor were seen looking at each other."

Prince Harry split with Prince William

Prince Harry "missed an opportunity" to mend things with his brother, a royal expert tells Fox News Digital. (Getty Images)

"Prince William and Harry are currently not on speaking terms, and everything was carefully choreographed so that they wouldn’t have to interact with each other," Kinsey Schofield, host of the "To Di For Daily" podcast, told Fox News Digital. "There was nothing joint about this appearance. It was two family members showing their respect in a personal capacity. Off duty."

While it was "significant" for Harry to attend the funeral, "The King" author Christopher Andersen said to Fox News Digital that "this is proof positive that the war of the Windsor brothers continues."

"There's clearly still plenty of bad blood between them," he added. 

Prince Harry in a suit with medals walking behind Prince William in uniform.

The brothers reportedly attended a memorial service for the late Princess Diana's brother-in-law, Lord Robert Fellowes, but completely avoided each other. (Getty Images)

The estrangement between the brothers stemmed from Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit in 2020. The reason for the couple's exit was cited to be what they described as the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media. 

"With a paperback release of ‘Spare’ due in October, I think Harry really missed an opportunity to update the book with a sincere apology for all the hurt that he’s caused."

— Kinsey Schofield, host of the To Di For Daily podcast

The release of Harry's autobiography, "Spare," only fueled the fire as he detailed intimate details of the royal family and the happenings behind closed doors. 

In the book, Harry alleged that during an argument in 2019, William called Meghan "difficult" and "rude" and then grabbed him by the collar and knocked him down. Harry suffered cuts and bruises from landing on a dog bowl. Harry claimed Charles implored the brothers to make up. Following the funeral of Charles’ father, Prince Philip, in 2021, the king pleaded, "Please, boys, don’t make my final years a misery."

Prince William and Prince Harry with their backs turned walking away from each other.

The brothers have been estranged since Harry and Meghan's royal exit in 2020. (Getty Images)

"Prince Harry has done irreparable damage to his relationship with his brother," said Schofield. "Harry can deny his intention in hurting members of his family through the release of ‘Spare,’ but quotes like, ‘his alarming baldness, more advanced than my own; his famous resemblance to Mummy, fading with time.’ That was unnecessary and cruel. That came from a place of envy and bitterness." 

"With a paperback release of ‘Spare’ due in October, I think Harry really missed an opportunity to update the book with a sincere apology for all the hurt that he’s caused," Schofield added. 

Harry had another opportunity to face his brother earlier this summer. 

In June, the Prince of Wales attended the wedding of Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, and Olivia Henson at Chester Cathedral in northern England. While the Duke of Sussex was invited to attend, Harry declined in an effort to avoid an "awkward" encounter with William, a royal expert told Fox News Digital at the time. 

A photo of Prince William and Prince Harry

Prince William and Prince Harry have reportedly not spoken in two years. (Mark Kerrison/In Pictures via Getty Images)

"Even if Harry showed up and slunk into the back row, there would be enough press coverage and general hysteria over the two brothers being in the same room to overshadow the wedding entirely," Anderson told Fox News Digital in June.

"Harry's presence would have turned the whole affair into a media circus, and he didn't want to do that to his friend," he added. "If he learned that Harry had accepted the invitation, it's likely that William would have backed out. Harry knows this."

"This is the future, I'm afraid," he concluded. "There is no sign at the moment that William is willing to give an inch."

During the king’s coronation in May, the brothers — who sat separately — were never seen speaking or even acknowledging each other. 

However, Harry did fly to the U.K. to visit King Charles after the monarch's cancer diagnosis in February, though he was not allowed to stay at any of the royal homes.

The Prince of Wales has allegedly made it known that when he is eventually crowned king, he wants his coronation to "look and feel different," the UK Sunday Times reported this month.

A close friend told the outlet that William does not want the Duke of Sussex present.

"They are estranged, which is dreadfully sad," one of the brothers’ closest friends claimed to the outlet.

"Despite all the bad blood between the brothers, I’m convinced that, when the time does come, William will not be foolish enough to exclude his only sibling, now fifth in line to the throne, from his coronation," Andersen told Fox News Digital at the time. 

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this post. 

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

