Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Feud

Prince William, Prince Harry feud could finally be resolved thanks to Princess Diana's family: expert

The Duke of Sussex visited Althorp House, the ancestral home of Princess Diana, and stayed with his uncle, Earl Charles Spencer

By Stephanie Nolasco , Ashley Papa Fox News
Published
close
Prince Harry ‘has an uncertain future’ after tell-alls: royal expert Video

Prince Harry ‘has an uncertain future’ after tell-alls: royal expert

True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen tells Fox News Digital that after a sit-down with Oprah Winfrey, a six-part Netflix docuseries and a memoir, the Duke of Sussex needs to focus on his future.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Princess Diana’s family wants to help Prince William and Prince Harry settle their bitter feud.

Harry visited Althorp House, the ancestral home of his late mother, during his recent trip to the U.K., People magazine reported. According to the outlet, the Duke of Sussex stayed with his uncle, Earl Charles Spencer, following an appearance at a memorial for his late uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes.

A spokesperson for the earl, 60, didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

PRINCE HARRY ‘MISSED AN OPPORTUNITY’ TO REPAIR PRINCE WILLIAM FEUD: EXPERT

A photo of Prince William and Prince Harry

The Duke of Sussex and Prince of Wales avoided one another at their uncle Lord Robert Fellowes' funeral. (Mark Kerrison/In Pictures via Getty Images)

Several royal experts claimed to Fox News Digital that the Spencers are eager to mediate peace talks between Diana’s sons. The brothers haven’t been on speaking terms since Harry stepped back as a senior royal in 2020.

"Earl Spencer promised at the funeral of his sister Diana… to constantly look after his nephews William and Harry," said royal expert Ian Pelham Turner.

"It is no surprise to me that Harry stayed at Althorp recently because they have been very close since that time," said Pelham Turner. "Harry can rely upon Earl Spencer. And no doubt, behind the scenes, [the earl] has been trying to build bridges with the brothers."

Lady Jane Fellowes and her brother Earl Charles Spencer walking together all smiles.

Lady Jane Fellowes and Earl Charles Spencer attend The Invictus Games Foundation 10th Anniversary Service, in support of Prince Harry, on May 8, 2024, in London. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Pelham Turner noted that "nothing is certain," but Althorp could at least "become a secure temporary location for Harry and [his] family if they decide to return to Britain."

Fellowes was married to Diana’s sister, Lady Jane Fellowes. According to People magazine, his service was also attended by Prince William and Diana’s older sister, Lady Sarah McCorquodale. The outlet noted that the service was held two days before the 27th anniversary of Diana’s death, on Aug. 31.

The princess, who was 36 when she died in 1997, is buried on the island in the middle of Round Oval Lake at Althorp, the outlet noted.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Lord Fellowes

Lord Robert Fellowes was married to Princess Diana's older sister, Lady Jane Fellowes. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"The brothers didn’t speak during the funeral, [but] the family was careful to inform Prince William of Harry’s return, which he didn’t prevent," royal expert Hilary Fordwich claimed. "[It] does [give] hope… for some form of rapprochement in the future."

"Both brothers adore their aunt Jane," said Fordwich. "She is one of the very few people who might be able to mediate between the brothers."

"Both Prince William and Harry have always remained close with their Spencer relations," Fordwich continued. "Members of the Spencer family have been intertwined with the royals for centuries and currently have been working behind the scenes urging reconciliation between the brothers."

Princess Dianas sisters kissing their nephews at Kensington Palace.

Prince Harry (left) and Prince William are seen here greeting their aunts Lady Sarah McCorquodale (second left) and Lady Jane Fellowes (right) during the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, on what would have been her 60th birthday on July 1, 2021, in London, England.   (Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Harry has had a strained relationship with his family and has seen his father infrequently since he and his wife quit royal duties in 2020. At the time, the couple said the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British press were what prompted them to step back as senior royals. The father of two has since detailed his rocky relationship with his family in TV interviews, a documentary and his memoir, "Spare."

In "Spare," Harry details his rivalry with William.

In the book, Harry alleged that during an argument in 2019, William called his wife "difficult" and "rude" and then grabbed him by the collar and knocked him down. Harry suffered cuts and bruises from landing on a dog bowl. Harry claimed Charles implored the brothers to make up. Following the funeral of Charles’ father, Prince Philip, in 2021, the king pleaded, "Please, boys, don’t make my final years a misery."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Prince William and Prince Harry with their backs turned walking away from each other.

The brothers haven't been on speaking terms since Prince Harry left the U.K. in 2020 with his wife Meghan Markle. (Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

When Harry returned to London in May to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, his spokesperson issued a statement, implying that his father, King Charles III, was too busy to meet with his son.

People magazine reported that while the brothers attended the service for Fellowes at St. Mary’s Church in Snettisham, Norfolk, they sat separately with different groups of their maternal cousins.

"Most people were astounded that Harry came," one of the reported 300 attendees told the outlet. "He was on remarkably good form — and you could tell he was very pleased to see everybody. And he was very pleased that he had come over."

"Earl Spencer promised at the funeral of his sister Diana… to constantly look after his nephews William and Harry."

— Ian Pelham Turner, royal expert
A close-up of Earl Charles Spencer in a blue blazer and white shirt.

During his recent visit to the U.K., Prince Harry stayed with his uncle, Earl Charles Spencer (pictured) who once promised that he would look after his nephews. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The Spencer family has seemingly supported the Sussexes following their royal exit. Diana’s sisters were reported among the 20-30 guests who attended Princess Lilibet’s christening in California.

Harry was previously pictured with his aunts in 2021 when he unveiled a statue of his late mother alongside William at Kensington Palace. The brothers were seen being warmly greeted by the women with kisses and hugs.

"I believe Lady Jane Fellowes likely wants to see a reconciliation – for their mother," said Kinsey Schofield, host of the To Di For Daily podcast.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A close-up of Princess Dianas sisters in their younger years standing side by side.

Princess Diana was four and six years younger than Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale.  (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

"After Diana’s death, Jane tried to make all their sporting events," she explained. "Some even believe she is a Godparent to Prince Archie. But I certainly don’t think that the Spencer family is trying to orchestrate an elaborate truce… It was Earl Spencer, at the request of Prince William, who stepped in and warned Prince Harry about moving too quickly in his relationship with Meghan Markle. There has consistently been an effort to keep Harry’s nose out of trouble."

WATCH: PRINCE HARRY ‘HAS AN UNCERTAIN FUTURE’ AFTER TELL-ALLS: ROYAL EXPERT

Prince Harry ‘has an uncertain future’ after tell-alls: royal expert Video

"I would caution Harry though," Schofield warned. "If it looks like he is attempting to build a competing court in the U.K. through the Spencer family… I suspect Prince William will intervene."

Christopher Andersen, author of "The King," previously told Fox News Digital that Diana’s sisters are determined to protect Harry in honor of their late sibling.

Princess Diana wearing a white dress and a tiara holding a bouquet of flowers.

Princess Diana is buried in the middle of Round Oval Lake at Althorp. (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

"They are… filling the void left by the royal family," said Andersen. "I think there's also a none-too-subtle message here — one being sent by both the Sussexes and Diana's family — that even if the royals turn their backs on them, Harry, Meghan and their children will always have Diana's family in their corner."

"In that sense, Lady Sarah and Lady Jane are really proxies for Diana," he noted. "They were at the christening because she couldn't be there. It's really quite touching when you think about it."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to carve out roles for themselves in California, where they reside with their two young children.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

Trending