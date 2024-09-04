Prince William, Prince Harry feud could finally be resolved thanks to Princess Diana's family: expert

Princess Diana’s family wants to help Prince William and Prince Harry settle their bitter feud.

Harry visited Althorp House, the ancestral home of his late mother, during his recent trip to the U.K., People magazine reported. According to the outlet, the Duke of Sussex stayed with his uncle, Earl Charles Spencer, following an appearance at a memorial for his late uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes.

A spokesperson for the earl, 60, didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Several royal experts claimed to Fox News Digital that the Spencers are eager to mediate peace talks between Diana’s sons. The brothers haven’t been on speaking terms since Harry stepped back as a senior royal in 2020.

"Earl Spencer promised at the funeral of his sister Diana… to constantly look after his nephews William and Harry," said royal expert Ian Pelham Turner.

"It is no surprise to me that Harry stayed at Althorp recently because they have been very close since that time," said Pelham Turner. "Harry can rely upon Earl Spencer. And no doubt, behind the scenes, [the earl] has been trying to build bridges with the brothers."

Pelham Turner noted that "nothing is certain," but Althorp could at least "become a secure temporary location for Harry and [his] family if they decide to return to Britain."

Fellowes was married to Diana’s sister, Lady Jane Fellowes. According to People magazine, his service was also attended by Prince William and Diana’s older sister, Lady Sarah McCorquodale. The outlet noted that the service was held two days before the 27th anniversary of Diana’s death, on Aug. 31.

The princess, who was 36 when she died in 1997, is buried on the island in the middle of Round Oval Lake at Althorp, the outlet noted.

"The brothers didn’t speak during the funeral, [but] the family was careful to inform Prince William of Harry’s return, which he didn’t prevent," royal expert Hilary Fordwich claimed. "[It] does [give] hope… for some form of rapprochement in the future."

"Both brothers adore their aunt Jane," said Fordwich. "She is one of the very few people who might be able to mediate between the brothers."

"Both Prince William and Harry have always remained close with their Spencer relations," Fordwich continued. "Members of the Spencer family have been intertwined with the royals for centuries and currently have been working behind the scenes urging reconciliation between the brothers."

Harry has had a strained relationship with his family and has seen his father infrequently since he and his wife quit royal duties in 2020. At the time, the couple said the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British press were what prompted them to step back as senior royals. The father of two has since detailed his rocky relationship with his family in TV interviews, a documentary and his memoir, "Spare."

In "Spare," Harry details his rivalry with William.

In the book, Harry alleged that during an argument in 2019, William called his wife "difficult" and "rude" and then grabbed him by the collar and knocked him down. Harry suffered cuts and bruises from landing on a dog bowl. Harry claimed Charles implored the brothers to make up. Following the funeral of Charles’ father, Prince Philip, in 2021, the king pleaded, "Please, boys, don’t make my final years a misery."

When Harry returned to London in May to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, his spokesperson issued a statement, implying that his father, King Charles III, was too busy to meet with his son.

People magazine reported that while the brothers attended the service for Fellowes at St. Mary’s Church in Snettisham, Norfolk, they sat separately with different groups of their maternal cousins.

"Most people were astounded that Harry came," one of the reported 300 attendees told the outlet. "He was on remarkably good form — and you could tell he was very pleased to see everybody. And he was very pleased that he had come over."

The Spencer family has seemingly supported the Sussexes following their royal exit. Diana’s sisters were reported among the 20-30 guests who attended Princess Lilibet’s christening in California.

Harry was previously pictured with his aunts in 2021 when he unveiled a statue of his late mother alongside William at Kensington Palace. The brothers were seen being warmly greeted by the women with kisses and hugs.

"I believe Lady Jane Fellowes likely wants to see a reconciliation – for their mother," said Kinsey Schofield, host of the To Di For Daily podcast.

"After Diana’s death, Jane tried to make all their sporting events," she explained. "Some even believe she is a Godparent to Prince Archie. But I certainly don’t think that the Spencer family is trying to orchestrate an elaborate truce… It was Earl Spencer, at the request of Prince William, who stepped in and warned Prince Harry about moving too quickly in his relationship with Meghan Markle. There has consistently been an effort to keep Harry’s nose out of trouble."

"I would caution Harry though," Schofield warned. "If it looks like he is attempting to build a competing court in the U.K. through the Spencer family… I suspect Prince William will intervene."

Christopher Andersen, author of "The King," previously told Fox News Digital that Diana’s sisters are determined to protect Harry in honor of their late sibling.

"They are… filling the void left by the royal family," said Andersen. "I think there's also a none-too-subtle message here — one being sent by both the Sussexes and Diana's family — that even if the royals turn their backs on them, Harry, Meghan and their children will always have Diana's family in their corner."

"In that sense, Lady Sarah and Lady Jane are really proxies for Diana," he noted. "They were at the christening because she couldn't be there. It's really quite touching when you think about it."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to carve out roles for themselves in California, where they reside with their two young children.