Prince Harry finds new hobby while Meghan Markle is away, insider claims

Prince Harry has found an unlikely way to cope with Megxit — playing guitar.

The British royal recently collaborated with Jon Bon Jovi for a re-recording of the rocker’s 2019 single “Unbroken” for the Invictus Games, a charity sporting event for wounded servicemen and women that Harry created and runs.

However, U.K.-based media correspondent Neil Sean told Fox News this won’t be the last time we’ll see the 35-year-old dabbling in music.

“Spies tell me that Harry, who has had a guitar for years and toyed with the idea of learning to play, is now seriously looking at lessons,” Sean explained. “[He and Bon Jovi] discussed how relaxing and stress-free making music can be.

“A mole added, ‘Harry is musical and adores soft rock but always liked the idea of making music as a way to relax,’” Sean continued. “’He has promised Jon it’s now his new hobby. Harry himself is looking at new guitar options.’”

“Could this be his new career after quitting the royals?” Sean added. “Ed Sheeran, watch out.”

A royal insider also told Sean that bonding with Bon Jovi over music was especially important for Harry.

“Harry revealed to a mole his late mother Diana was a huge Jon Bon Jovi fan back in the day and he too loves their music,” said Sean.

Bon Jovi, 57, recently spoke about his upcoming project with the Duke of Sussex on “The Chris Evans Breakfast Show with Sky.”

“[Prince Harry] said yes and stuck now to it, so we’re doing it,” Bon Jovi said. “I’m gonna hand him a tambourine and see what he’s got going."

“My idea and letter to him at the time was, ‘I’d like to give you the single,’” the singer shared. "I would love to give something back to the people you care [about] … but I want them to be the singers.

“It’s the ‘We Are the World’ for this song. I’ve got 12 veterans. They’ll sing the chorus to the existing track, which I did, and then it’ll be on the new record.”

He added, “We’ll release it as a single here in time for their games and hopefully raise them some money.”

At the time, Bon Jovi admitted that he wasn’t sure how to address the royal since he announced he and wife Meghan Markle decided to step back as senior members of the royal family.

“I’ve been asking, ‘What do I do? How do I address him?’ And then I realized I’m gonna call him ‘The Artist Formerly Known as Prince,'” the Grammy winner joked.

Sean said Harry has been enjoying the musical perk amid the royal drama surrounding Megxit.

“The Duke of Sussex’s difficult extraction as a member of the British royal family has been no easy ride so far,” he explained. “But… he did get to enjoy [the] perk.

“The Prince met with Bon Jovi outside the famous Abbey Road Studios,” Sean shared. “The two then went into the control room overlook Studio 2, where the Beatles recorded during the 1960s all those iconic tunes that people adore today, and shared a quick duet in front of the studio’s microphones.”

However, it won’t be all playtime for Harry much longer. He, along with his wife, is set to publicly reunite with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will join the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as well as Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall for Commonwealth Day on Monday, March 9, Buckingham Palace confirmed. The British royals will be at Westminster Abbey for the annual service.

The two couples attended last year’s service when Markle, 38, was in her third trimester of pregnancy.

The American actress will be joining her husband later this week after spending more than a month on Vancouver Island in Canada. The couple, as well as their son Archie, have been living there since announcing their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family. They have said they intend on splitting their time between North America and the U.K.

Numerous sources have long insisted tensions started brewing between the brothers when Harry revealed he wanted to marry Markle after less than a year of dating. When William cautioned Harry that the whirlwind romance was moving too quickly, Harry reportedly became angry and hurt.

William dated Middleton, his college sweetheart, for about eight years before tying the knot in 2011.

Harry hinted at the ongoing rift between him and his older brother in the ITV documentary “Harry & Meghan: An African Journey,” which aired in October 2019.

“Inevitably stuff happens,” explained the British royal. “But we’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers. We’re certainly on different paths at the moment. I’ll always be there for him and as I know, he’ll always be there for me. We don’t see each other as much as we used to because we’re so busy, but I love him dearly."

“The majority of stuff is created out of nothing,” added Harry. “As brothers, we have good days and we have bad days.”

In January, the brothers formed a united front to deny a report that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s behavior played a role in Harry and Markle’s decision to “step back” from their royal duties.

In a statement on behalf of both princes released by the palace, the brothers denied reports from a U.K. newspaper that Harry and Markle felt pushed out of the royal family by William and Middleton.

In a statement confirmed by Fox News, the brothers said: “Despite clear denials, a false story ran in a UK newspaper today speculating about the relationship between the Duke of Sussex and The Duke of Cambridge. For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful.”

The rebuke came in response to a story published by The Times of London that stated that Harry and Markle came to their historic decision to step back from their royal duties and become financially independent from the crown after two years of being “bullied” and “told their place” by William, Middleton and other senior royals.

In early January, Markle and Harry announced their plan to step back from their royal duties “after many months of reflection and internal discussions.”

They will keep their royal titles.