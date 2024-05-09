Taylor Swift, Sydney Sweeney go without pants in sexy summer fashions: PHOTOS

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is back on stage, kicking off the European leg of The Eras Tour in Paris. One of her new costumes was a sparkly red leotard with knee-high red boots that showed off her toned legs.

Because it was her first performance since the release of her new album, "The Tortured Poets Department," the set list was changed to make room for her newest material. The new era of her music was added toward the end of the set list and included "But Daddy I Love Him," "So High School," "Who's Afraid of Little Old Me," "Down Bad" and a few others.

"I needed to make it. It was really a lifeline for me," Swift said at her concert in Melbourne, Australia, in February 2024, prior to the album's release. "It sort of reminded me of why songwriting is something that actually gets me through life, and I’ve never had an album where I’ve needed songwriting more than I needed it on ‘Tortured Poets.’"

TAYLOR SWIFT FANS FOLLOW SINGER TO EUROPE AFTER FINDING ERAS TOUR TICKETS LESS COSTLY THERE

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney stepped out in New York in shimmering bronze patterned microshorts, which she paired with a gray button-down shirt, sunglasses and a shiny gray blazer.

The "Euphoria" actress recently attended the Met Gala, where she wore a black bob with bangs. Many fans took to social media to compare her new dark look to singer Billie Eilish, commenting on Sweeney's Instagram post from the evening.

"Sydney looks more like billie than billie herself" and "Sis looks like Billie eilish," were among the comments.

LeAnn Rimes

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

LeAnn Rimes performed her hit songs on stage in London, showing off her legs in a black leotard with a sheer black cover-up. The stage looked cozy, decorated with candles, and the star performed in bare feet.

The "How Do I Live" singer was in London as part of her The Story… So Far Tour, which started in May 2023 in Mashantucket, Connecticut, and wrapped up in July 2023, before the star added new dates due to high demand.

"Leann Rimes that was incredible tonight. Thanks for singing my all time fav song Please Remember from coyote ugly film. Vocals were absolutely stunning tonight #LeannRimes," a fan wrote on X after the concert.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Madonna

Madonna continued to dazzle while on The Celebration Tour, most recently performing in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in early May.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While on stage, the songstress sported a series of costumes, one of them appearing to have been inspired by the colors of the Brazilian flag. She wore a bedazzled blue, green and yellow strapless mini dress and blue opera gloves.

An estimated 1.6 million people attended a free show on Copacabana Beach. It was the final show of the tour, which kicked off in London in October 2023.