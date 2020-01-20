Will Duchess Camilla 'miss' Meghan Markle, Prince Harry?

Even Duchess Camilla is feeling the effects of "Megxit."

Camilla, 72, is stepmother to Prince Harry, who recently announced that he and his wife, Meghan Markle, will "step back" from their royal duties.

During a visit to a hospice in London, Camilla revealed whether she'll miss Harry, 35, and Markle, 38, during their part-time move to Canada.

"Will you miss Harry and Meghan?" a reporter asked as the Duchess left the building.

After a short pause, Camilla simply said, "Course," with a smile on her face.

A video of the encounter was shared to Twitter by ITV's Royal Editor Chris Ship.

Camilla's response comes just days after it was announced that Harry and Markle will no longer use their HRH titles.

"The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family," read a statement from Buckingham Palace.

While the duo will no longer be referred to as his or her "royal highness," they will retain their titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and Harry is still Prince Harry as he was born into the title as the son of Charles, Prince of Wales, and Diana, Princess of Wales. Prince Harry also still remains sixth in line for the throne.

Camilla's title, Duchess of Cornwall, was granted to her upon her marriage to Charles, Prince of Wales. She did not take the title Princess of Wales out of respect to Diana, who previously held the title.