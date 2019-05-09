Prince Harry wears new 'Daddy' jacket at Invictus games special event

Prince Harry is loving his new role as a dad!

The British Royal welcomed this first child, a son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, on May 6, with wife Meghan Markle. Just three days later, he's made his first royal appearance in The Hague, Netherlands to celebrate a competition very close to this heart: Invictus Games.

During the event, Prince Harry was spotted on a bicycle sporting a brand new jacket. The front read, "Daddy," in tribute to his new title.

At another point, the 34-year-old was presented with an adorable onesie for his newborn!

Prince Harry has been an advocate for the Invictus games for the last five years.

He created the games as a place for wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel and their associated veterans to take part in sports such as wheelchair basketball, rowing, and sitting volleyball.

Back in 2017, Prince Harry and Markle made their first public appearance together at the Games in Toronto.

On Wednesday, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex introduced Archie to the world. They stepped out at Windsor Castle for photos before posting a more private moment on their social media account.

Archie met his great-grandparents: Her Majesty The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh, with his maternal grandmother, Doria Ragland, present for the special moment.

"[The Duke and Duchess of Sussex] are so incredibly grateful for the warm wishes and support they’ve received from everyone around the world, since welcoming their son two days ago," another caption read.