Hugh Jackman's ex-wife Deborra-lee Furness learned she's 'strong and resilient' after split

Hugh Jackman's ex-wife Deborra-lee Furness reflected on learning more about herself since the couple split after almost three decades of marriage.

In September, the 68-year-old actress and the 55-year-old actor announced they were separating after 27 years together. During a recent interview with People magazine, Furness opened up about what the challenges of the past year have taught her.

"[I learned] that I'm strong and resilient," Furness told the outlet at a screening of her new movie "Force of Nature: The Dry 2."

"And that I — we are all a constant evolution."

While speaking with Page Six at the screening, Furness shared that she has been "learning a lot about myself and I’m embracing evolution and growth."

The Australia native admitted her "year of evolution" has been "scary" and "every other adjective."

However, Furness told the outlet she was "grateful" it presented her an opportunity for personal growth.

Furness shared that leaning on friends has helped her through difficult times, including her separation from Jackman.

"I say this to all women — your girlfriends are a necessity in life," Furness said.

While speaking with People, Furness also expressed her gratitude for having the support of her two children, son Oscar, 23, and daughter Ava, 18, whom she shares with Jackman.

Furness said Oscar and Ava are "thrilled" about "Force of Nature: The Dry 2" and have watched the movie "several times already."

"They're very supportive of any pursuits," she added. "We're all supportive of each other in any artistic pursuit that we do."

"Force of Nature: The Dry 2" is a sequel to 2020's "The Dry," both of which were directed by Robert Connolly and based on books by author Jane Harper.

In the film, Eric Bana reprises his role from the first film as federal police Det. Aaron Falk, who leads an investigation after five women set out on a remote hiking retreat but only four return.

The movie also stars Anna Torv, Robin McLeavy, Sisi Stringer, Lucy Ansell and Jacqueline McKenzie.

Furness told People she was "drawn" to the project because of its "female-driven ensemble of actors."

"I love playing women that are great role models for younger girls," Furness said. "Women are great leaders. … So, I like to play women who've got something to say."

Furness and Jackman announced their split in a joint statement shared with People magazine.

"We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage," they said. "Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.

"Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

"This is the sole statement either of us will make," the statement, signed "Deb and Hugh Jackman," concluded.

Furness and Jackman, who is also from Australia, first met in 1995 on the set of the 10-part Australian TV series "Corelli." At the time, Furness was an established actress in her home country, had previously won awards for her lead performance in the 1988 movie "Shame" and starred in several TV series and movies.

"Correlli" was up-and-coming actor Jackman's first professional gig after graduating from an Australian acting academy.

Since announcing their separation, the two have stayed on good terms. In October, the Marvel star was joined by Furness as he celebrated his 55th birthday during a dinner at New York City's Polo Club with close friends and family.