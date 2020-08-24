Stars defend Meghan Markle after royal receives backlash for voting comments: 'It's her country'

Meghan Markle has been using her platform to encourage people, especially women, to use their voices and vote in the upcoming 2020 presidential election.

Most recently, the Duchess of Sussex took part in a virtual When All Women Vote event last Thursday and explained why she's so focused on the issue.

“We vote to honor those who came before us and to protect those who will come after us," said the 39-year-old.

“At this juncture, if we aren’t part of the solution, we’re part of the problem,” Markle explained. “If you’re complacent, you’re complicit. We can make the difference in this election. And we will make the difference in this election.”

“I think we’re only 75 days away from Election Day,” the former American actress continued. “That is so very close, and yet there is so much work to be done in that amount of time. We all know what’s at stake this year. I know it. And all of you certainly know it."

The Duchess caught backlash for her direct comments about societal injustices and her intentions on voting in November. Although she hasn't officially endorsed a candidate, it's considered “unconstitutional” for a member of the British royal family to make outspoken political comments or commit to voting.

The former "Suits" star is a U.S. citizen. She and Prince Harry, along with their son Archie, moved to Santa Barbara, Calif., after officially stepping back from royal duties in March.

"Good Morning Britain" co-host and constant critic of the royal family, Piers Morgan, said that, "The Queen must strip the Sussexes of their titles. They can’t remain as royals & spout off about foreign elections in such a brazenly partisan way."

Meanwhile, a few stars came to Markle's defense.

Actress Bette Midler responded to Morgan's comment and tweeted, “Oh f*** off,” while "The Wire" creator David Simon said, “It’s her country. It’s a moral stand. F*** your royal a**kissery. F*** your rule book.”

"The Good Place" star Jameela Jamil also stood up for Markle. She wrote how the British royal family should "be more embarrassed” by Prince Andrew’s alleged involvement with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein than “an American supporting women voting in her own country, and loosely referencing the importance of general democracy which is being threatened here currently.”

In a follow-up tweet, Jamil said she believes Markle gets hate because "she’s not white. And because she’s smart, strong, opinionated, rebellious, beautiful, happy and has everything they never will. She’s a terrifying threat to patriarchy because she doesn’t fit the stereotype for women. They discredit her because they can’t kill her."

Markle also pointed out in the interview that voter suppression tactics prevented women of color from enjoying the same rights as their white peers.

“This week we are recognizing the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which of course gave women the right to vote, but not all women,” she explained. “And specifically not women of color. As we look at things today, though it had taken decades longer for women to get the right to vote, even today we are watching so many women in different communities, who are marginalized, still struggling to see that right come to fruition. It’s just simply not OK.”

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.