Prince Harry and Meghan Markle warned not to attend King Charles coronation after Netflix docuseries drop

The 'Harry & Meghan' Netflix docuseries will drop it's second batch of episodes on December 15

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at the Ripple of Hope Awards in New York Video

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at the Ripple of Hope Awards in New York

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walked the red carpet at the Ripple of Hope Awards in New York City on Tuesday night.

Some British elite reportedly want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle iced out of King Charles III's coronation next spring in wake of the release of their Netflix docuseries, "Harry & Meghan."

Former conservative politician David Mellor told the Daily Mail, "They make money out of selling their family down the river. I think it should be made clear that the British people do not want them there," in reference to the upcoming celebration for the King in May.

"They shouldn’t come to the Coronation. They categorically shouldn’t come," he declared, also adding that Brits "would be perfectly entitled to boo" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex if they attended.

While Prince Harry was born into the monarchy, Meghan Markle previously served as a senior royal upon her marriage to Harry in May 2018 until announcing their departure in January 2020.

Netflix's "Harry &amp; Meghan" was released on December 8.

Netflix's "Harry &amp; Meghan" was released on December 8. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)

Current Parliament member and former Conservative Party Leader Iain Duncan Smith said of the couple to the Daily Mail, "If they dislike the Royal Family so much why would they attend the Coronation?"

British Author Lady Antonia Fraser said, "I hope they don’t come because I want the King and Queen to be the center of attention. It worries me that if they come the cameras might waste time on them. They should stay holding hands in Hollywood."

Although he took the throne when his mother Queen Elizabeth II died in September, King Charles III will be formally coronated in May.

Although he took the throne when his mother Queen Elizabeth II died in September, King Charles III will be formally coronated in May. (WPA POOL)

Since the release of the first three episodes of their Netflix show, Harry and Meghan have received an abundance of negative backlash, predominately within the United Kingdom.

A second batch of episodes will be released on December 15, the date on which Kate Middleton will tape her ITV special: "Royal Carols: Together at Christmas."

The Instagram account for the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a glimpse of the upcoming show.

Days after the episodes dropped, King Charles was pictured meeting A-list actor Ryan Reynolds in North Wales to discuss his purchase of the Wrexham Association Football Club with Rob McElhenney.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

