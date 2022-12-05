Expand / Collapse search
British Royals
Published

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle talk race in new Netflix trailer: 'It's a dirty game'

Prince Harry and Markle's new Netflix documentary will air on Dec. 8

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
In the new trailer, Meghan can be seen crying while she sits beside Prince Harry.

In the new trailer, Meghan can be seen crying while she sits beside Prince Harry. (Netflix)

The second released trailer for the upcoming "Harry & Meghan" documentary on Netflix has dropped - and the former senior royals are not holding back when discussing the suffering they experienced at the hands of their extended family and the greater monarchy.

In one scene, Prince Harry can be heard saying over a montage of video, "There's a hierarchy of the family. You know, there’s leaking, but also there also planting of stories."

His wife of four years, Meghan Markle boldly claims, "I realized, ‘They’re never gonna protect you.'"

The drop of the first trailer for the new documentary coincided with Prince William and Kate Middleton's trip to the United States.

The drop of the first trailer for the new documentary coincided with Prince William and Kate Middleton's trip to the United States. (Netflix)

NETFLIX DOCUSERIES ON PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE TEASES FIRST LOOK INTO PERSONAL LIVES AFTER ROYAL SPLIT

At one point, the prince simply states "It's a dirty game."

"I was terrified. I didn't want history to repeat itself," says Prince Harry.

"I was terrified. I didn't want history to repeat itself," says Prince Harry. (Netflix)

Throughout the trailer, disparaging headlines and paparazzi coverage of Markle is played, while one commentator adds, "It's about hatred, it's about race."

"The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy," Harry says ominously, which is only compounded by a statement later in the trailer, where he says, "I was terrified. I didn't want history to repeat itself."

Volume I of the program will be released on Dec. 8 while Volume II will come out Dec. 15.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

