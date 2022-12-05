Prince Harry and Meghan Markle talk race in new Netflix trailer: 'It's a dirty game'

The second released trailer for the upcoming "Harry & Meghan" documentary on Netflix has dropped - and the former senior royals are not holding back when discussing the suffering they experienced at the hands of their extended family and the greater monarchy.

In one scene, Prince Harry can be heard saying over a montage of video, "There's a hierarchy of the family. You know, there’s leaking, but also there also planting of stories."

His wife of four years, Meghan Markle boldly claims, "I realized, ‘They’re never gonna protect you.'"

At one point, the prince simply states "It's a dirty game."

Throughout the trailer, disparaging headlines and paparazzi coverage of Markle is played, while one commentator adds, "It's about hatred, it's about race."

"The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy," Harry says ominously, which is only compounded by a statement later in the trailer, where he says, "I was terrified. I didn't want history to repeat itself."

Volume I of the program will be released on Dec. 8 while Volume II will come out Dec. 15.