Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want to delay Netflix doc, memoir release for edits after queen's death: reports

In the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's accession to the throne, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly want to delay the release of their Netflix documentary series and the duke's memoir.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex hope to make last-minute edits to portions of both projects that talk about Harry’s brother, Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, as well as the king and his wife Camilla, the queen consort, the New York Post reported.

Both the Netflix series and Harry’s memoir were set to be released by the end of the year, the newspaper reported, but will likely now be pushed until next year.

"A lot of conversations are happening," a source told the Post. "I hear that Harry and Meghan want the series to be held until next year, they want to stall. I wonder if the show could even be dead in the water at this point; do Harry and Meghan just want to shelve this thing?"

KING CHARLES ‘IS EAGER FOR A TRUCE’ WITH PRINCE HARRY, MEGHAN MARKLE, ROYAL EXPERT SAYS: ‘HE’S AN OPTIMIST'

However, a source within Netflix told the Post there is a "lot of pressure" on CEO Ted Sarandos to get the docuseries released.

Of Harry’s memoir, a source told The Sun: "The final draft has been finished and signed off and a lot of money and energy has been spent to make sure it comes out this year."

QUEEN ELIZABETH ‘EXHAUSTED,’ ‘HURT' FROM PRINCE HARRY, MEGHAN MARKLE'S DECISION TO STEP DOWN AS SENIOR ROYALS

Royal experts have said the king is waiting to see what the Sussexes say about the family in the projects before he is willing to bestow royal titles of prince and princess to their children Archie, 3 and Lilibet, 1.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The couple have had a strained relationship with the royal family since they stepped down as senior royals in 2020, settling in California, and following a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey last year in which they complained about Buckingham Palace as a whole and made accusations about members of the family, including one of racism.

However, following the Sussexes' extended stay in the U.K. during the mourning period for the queen after her death on Sept. 8, Charles is "eager for a truce," a source told the Telegraph. "But unfortunately, there are too many things in the pipeline that could jeopardize the Sussexes' relationship with the new monarch."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Sussexes also surprised royal watchers by making a public appearance with William and Kate during which the four greeted mourners and viewed floral displays at Windsor Castle two days after the queen died.

However, Harry and Meghan were demoted to the bottom of the page showing the royal family on royal.uk. this week. The couple had previously been in the middle of the page, but their biographies were moved down with Prince Andrew following the queen's death.