Royal demotion: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle knocked to bottom of totem pole on official family website

In a deliberate and pointed move, the royal family has seemingly ostracized Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — demoting them to the bottom of the official royal website alongside the disgraced Prince Andrew.

"The Royal Family" tab on the formal royal website gives visitors the option to learn more about each member of the extended family. With the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, the page was updated to reflect the reign of the new monarch King Charles III.

After Charles comes his wife, the Queen Consort Camilla, followed by the next successor to the monarchy, the Prince of Wales, William and Princess of Wales, Catherine.

In a move that is being perceived as a snub, Prince Harry does not follow his older brother and his wife, but rather the next mentioned is the Earl and Countess of Wessex, better known as Edward and Sophie.

KING CHARLES' 1ST 'MAJOR TEST': PUNISH OR PROTECT HARRY BY SNUBBING HIS AND MEGHAN MARKLE'S KIDS, EXPERT SAYS

Edward, the youngest child of the late Queen Elizabeth and Duke of Edinburgh, is not even in the immediate line of succession for the crown.

After Prince William, the next in line to reign is his eldest son, Prince George, followed by his daughter Princess Charlotte, and youngest child Prince Louis. After Prince Louis, Prince Harry would be given the keys to the kingdom.

In the wake of the queen's death, Harry's relationship with his family is under intense scrutiny. After he and the Duchess of Sussex stepped down as senior royals in 2020, the two effectively conceded certain benefits or military recognitions.

In February 2021, Buckingham Palace shared that, "the honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by The Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family."

The only royal member that ranks beneath Harry and Meghan on the website is Prince Andrew, who has practically been exiled from his family. The Duke of York, who settled out of court after being accused of sexual assault, was permanently stripped of his titles and they were returned to the queen in January.

With these new status updates, neither Harry nor Andrew carries the HRH title.

With this latest snub to Harry and Meghan, the relationship between the king and his youngest son remains in limbo.