Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reveal new media relations policy in lieu of royal family's current plan

Along with their bombshell announcement of stepping down as senior members of the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced on Wednesday a brand new media relations policy they will launch later this year.

On their official website, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex essentially put down the royal family's current media plan in place, stressing that its current "Royal Rota" system has led to inaccuracies about their lives.

To change that, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex informed the public that their new plan will "enhance access" while also allowing them to "share information more freely with members of the public."

According to the website, Harry and Meghan's new media policy will go into effect in the spring of 2020. The new approach will be "phased," the website explains, and will allow the pair to "engage with grassroots media organizations and young, up-and-coming journalists."

Additionally, Harry and Meghan's website hints that the royals will be especially choosy when it comes to media outlets they will offer exclusive access to. Their website explains the current Royal Rota system gives British media representatives from a total of seven outlets the opportunity to "exclusively cover an event, on the understanding that they will share factual material obtained with other members of their sector who request it."

However, the current system has obviously disappointed Harry and Meghan, who are suing multiple British outlets included in the Royal Rota.

"Britain's Royal Correspondents are regarded internationally as credible sources of both the work of members of The Royal Family as well as of their private lives," Harry and Meghan's website states. "This misconception propels coverage that is often carried by other outlets around the world, amplifying frequent misreporting."

The couple also complained that reporters are "often edited or rewritten by media editorial teams to present false impressions."

So what will Harry and Meghan's personal media policy look like? For starters, the couple defined themselves as people who believe in a "free, strong and open media industry, which upholds accuracy and fosters inclusivity, diversity and tolerance."

The policy will still allow the couple to keep their social media pages and the two said they plan to "share more" with the public "directly," their website states.

The couple also shared their opposition to the current plan's method of releasing never-before-seen photos to the public, which will be changed.

"The current structure makes it challenging for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to personally share moments in their lives directly with members of the public (via social media for example), without first going through the filer of the Royal Rota."

While Buckingham Palace was essentially blindsided by the news, -- the palace released a statement to Fox News downplaying the couple's decision on Wednesday -- Harry and Meghan made it clear their new media policy affects only themselves and their son Archie.