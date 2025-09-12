Prince Harry makes surprise Ukraine visit following unexpected reunion with King Charles

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prince Harry made a surprise stop on his current trip overseas.

After arriving in London earlier this week, where he reunited with his father, King Charles, for the first time in over a year, the royal traveled to Ukraine on Friday in support of wounded service members.

According to the Associated Press, Harry arrived in Kyiv, but his specific schedule wasn't shared for security reasons.

PRINCE HARRY AND KING CHARLES REUNITE IN LONDON FOR FIRST TIME IN OVER A YEAR

Harry spoke to The Guardian during his overnight trip to Ukraine – the outlet reported that Harry will visit the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War, spend time with 200 veterans and meet Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

"We cannot stop the war but what we can do is do everything we can to help the recovery process," he said.

"We can continue to humanize the people involved in this war and what they are going through. We have to keep it in the forefront of people’s minds. I hope this trip will help to bring it home to people because it’s easy to become desensitized to what has been going on."

This is the second time Harry has visited Ukraine since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022. He made a trip to the western city of Lviv in April.

During the April Trip, he visited the Superhumans Trauma Centre, an organization that focuses on rehabilitation for war victims. Later, he spoke with Superhumans' founder and CEO, Olga Rudnieva, during a "chance meeting" in the U.S. – that's when she urged him to visit Ukraine's capital.

"She said ‘the biggest impact you have is coming to Kyiv’. I had to check with my wife and the British government to make sure it was OK. Then the official invitation came," he recounted.

"In Lviv, you don’t see much of the war. It is so far west. This is the first time we will see the real destruction of the war."

The news of Harry's Ukraine visit comes after he met with King Charles at his London residence, Clarence House, on Wednesday.

After their meeting, a private tea, Harry spoke briefly to royal watchers outside. When asked how his father was doing, he said, "He’s great, thank you," according to the New York Post.

The 40-year-old returned to the U.K. on Sept. 8 to support key causes and charities. He also paid tribute to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, on the third anniversary of her death, visiting her grave in Windsor and laying flowers.

The meeting between father and son is significant. Sources close to Harry previously told People magazine that Charles, who was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in 2024, was not answering his calls or letters. Royal experts told Fox News Digital that Harry and his brother, Prince William, heir to the British throne, are not on speaking terms.

In May of this year, Harry told the BBC that he wanted to reconcile with his family.

"I would love reconciliation with my family. There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore," Harry told the outlet. "I don’t know how much longer my father has."

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco and The Associated Press contributed to this report.