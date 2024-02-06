Expand / Collapse search
King Charles III

Prince Harry joins King Charles in the UK as monarch is treated for cancer

Prince Harry had previous communication with his father, King Charles III, about his cancer diagnosis

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Hours after King Charles III went public with his cancer diagnosis, his estranged son Prince Harry arrived to be by his side in the United Kingdom.

A source in the United Kingdom told Fox News Digital that Prince Harry had arrived, and was spotted entering Clarence House. Clarence House is the King's London residence.

On Tuesday, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told the BBC that the monarch's cancer had been "caught early."

KING CHARLES' CANCER DIAGNOSIS LEAVES ROYAL FAMILY ‘VERY THIN ON THE GROUND': EXPERT

Prince Harry, King Charles

King Charles found out about his cancer diagnosis last week, but he waited to reach Prince Harry before his health condition was made public. (Getty Images)

Buckingham Palace announced on Monday that during the king's recent hospital stay for an enlarged prostate, "a separate issue of concern was noted" and later identified as cancer.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual," a press release said. 

"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

King Charles in a navy suit waves to spectators as he leaves The London Clinic

King Charles left The London Clinic on Jan. 29 after undergoing a corrective procedure for a benign prostate enlargement. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

On Monday, a source told Fox News Digital that the Duke of Sussex had previous communication with his father before the news of his illness went public.

"The duke did speak with his father about his diagnosis," the source confirmed. They added that Harry "will be traveling to UK to see His Majesty" in the coming days.

Prince Harry in a black suit kisses King Charles in a navy suit

King Charles, left, and Prince Harry have had a strained relationship in recent years. (Matt Dunham - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

On Sunday, King Charles was spotted at a church service, where he waved to spectators while walking alongside his wife Queen Camilla and The Reverend Canon Dr Paul Williams.

King Charles waves as he walks alongside Queen Camilla and The Reverend Canon Dr Paul Williams

King Charles III waved to spectators as he walked alongside Queen Camilla and The Reverend Canon Dr Paul Williams, just one day before announcing his cancer diagnosis. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

