Prince Harry joins royal family in Scotland following announcement of Queen Elizabeth II's death

Prince Harry has joined other members of the royal family at Balmoral Castle in Scotland following the announcement of Queen Elizabeth II's death.

The 37-year-old Duke of Sussex was photographed in a car looking somber with his hand over his face.

It's been reported that Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, stayed behind in London.

Harry arrived separately from the other royals, including his brother Prince William, who was seen earlier in the day alongside Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

William's wife, Kate Middleton, also did not join.

Charles, now King Charles III, Camilla, the new queen consort, and Princess Anne were already by Her Majesty's side before the others arrived Thursday.

Queen Elizabeth II was preceded in death by her husband, Prince Philip, who spent more than seven decades supporting the queen. The Duke of Edinburgh, Britain’s longest-serving consort, died in April 2021 at age 99. Elizabeth and Philip were married for more than 70 years and had four children: Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

Elizabeth wed Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark, whom she supposedly first fell in love with at age 13, on Nov. 20, 1947, at Westminster Abbey. After an initial flurry of disapproval that Elizabeth was marrying a foreigner, Philip’s athletic skills, good looks and straight talk lent a distinct glamour to the royal family. Elizabeth beamed in his presence, and they had a son and daughter while she was still free of the obligations of serving as a monarch.

When she died, Elizabeth was the most widely traveled British head of state and the longest-married British monarch. She had ruled for longer than any other monarch in British history, becoming a much-loved and respected figure during her decades-long reign. She reached the milestone of 70 years on the throne on Feb. 6, 2022, celebrating with the Platinum Jubilee in June to mark the occasion.

On Feb. 20, 2022, the queen tested positive for COVID-19. According to Buckingham Palace, she experienced mild cold-like symptoms but still planned to carry on working. The diagnosis prompted concern and get-well wishes from across Britain’s political spectrum. The palace noted that the queen had been fully vaccinated and had a booster shot.

The queen had previously delivered two televised messages to the nation early in the pandemic in 2020 and sought to lead by example. She let it be known that she had been vaccinated and sat alone during the funeral of her husband of 72 years because of coronavirus restrictions.

Elizabeth is survived by four children, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Her son Charles automatically took the British throne following the queen's death, according to Great Britain's succession laws. Prince William is now the heir apparent.