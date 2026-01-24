Expand / Collapse search
Prince Harry

Prince Harry fires back at Trump over NATO criticism: 'I lost friends' in Afghanistan

Duke of Sussex cites 457 UK service personnel killed in Afghanistan after Trump questioned allies' commitment following 9/11

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Trump leaves Prince Harry out of UK state dinner remarks Video

Trump leaves Prince Harry out of UK state dinner remarks

Fox News senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy reports on President Donald Trumps appearance at the UK state dinner on Special Report.

Prince Harry, a former British Army officer who served two tours in Afghanistan, is pushing back after President Donald Trump questioned whether NATO allies really showed up for the United States after 9/11.

During a Jan. 22 interview with FOX Business, Trump raised doubts about NATO’s reliability, arguing that the United States has long shouldered the bulk of the burden while allies remained largely out of harm’s way.

"We have never really asked anything of them. You know, they’ll say they sent some troops to Afghanistan, or this or that. And they did — they stayed a little back, a little off the front lines," Trump said to FOX Business anchor Maria Bartiromo.

KING CHARLES WILL AVOID PRINCE HARRY DURING UK TRIP OVER FEARS PRIVATE TALKS COULD LEAK: EXPERTS

Prince Harry and President Trump

Prince Harry disputes Trump's claims about NATO allies staying back during the Afghanistan war. (Michael Loccisano/Getty; Kevin Dietsch/Getty)

The comments drew a sharp response from the Duke of Sussex, who served 10 years in the British Army.

In a statement issued through his spokesperson to Fox News Digital, Harry underscored NATO’s response to 9/11 — and the sacrifices made by allied forces.

"In 2001, NATO invoked Article 5 for the first — and only — time in history. It meant that every allied nation was obliged to stand with the United States in Afghanistan, in pursuit of our shared security. Allies answered that call," he said.

Prince Harry in uniform in the British Army

Prince Harry sits in the front seat of the cockpit of a helicopter at the British controlled flight line in Camp Bastion on Oct. 31, 2012, in Afghanistan. (John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Article 5 is NATO’s collective defense clause that deems an attack on one member as an attack on all.

TRUMP AFFIRMS US 'WILL ALWAYS BE THERE FOR NATO,' WHILE EXPRESSING DOUBTS ABOUT ALLIANCE

Harry then shifted from policy to personal experience, emphasizing that the mission was fatal for many soldiers who were deployed.

"I served there. I made lifelong friends there. And I lost friends there. The United Kingdom alone had 457 service personnel killed."

FILE - In this Saturday, March 1, 2008 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry, center, exits a military transport aircraft shortly after landing, upon his return from active duty in Afghanistan, at the Royal Air Force's Brize Norton air base in Oxfordshire, southern England

Prince Harry served two tours in Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)

Harry noted that the toll extended far beyond the battlefield, reshaping families and futures across allied nations.

"Thousands of lives were changed forever. Mothers and fathers buried sons and daughters. Children were left without a parent. Families are left carrying the cost."

President Donald Trump speaking with NATO Secretary General Mark Rhutte

President Donald Trump suggested the U.S. should have tested NATO’s commitment by invoking Article 5 in response to the southern border crisis. (Ludovic MARIN / POOL / AFP)

Harry closed his statement by calling for accuracy and respect when discussing the war and the sacrifices made by U.S. allies.

"Those sacrifices deserve to be spoken about truthfully and with respect, as we all remain united and loyal to the defence of diplomacy and peace."

Prince Harry served in the British Army for 10 years and founded the Invictus Games, a sporting event for wounded service members, in 2014.

Harry has been estranged from his family since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped back as senior royals in 2020 and moved to California. They cited the intrusions of the British press and a lack of support from the palace as the reasons for their exit.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

