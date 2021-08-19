Prince Harry confirms $1.5 million from memoir proceeds will be donated to charity

Prince Harry is back on the polo field.

The Duke of Sussex made an appearance on Thursday in Aspen, Colorado for the Sentebale charity polo match and confirmed he would be making a large donation to the organization he co-founded in 2006.

Harry announced he would be donating $1.5 million of his memoir proceeds to the charity.

"This is one of several donations I plan to make to charitable organizations and I'm grateful to be able to give back in this way for the children and communities who gravely need it," he said in a statement according to royal correspondent Omid Scobie.

PRINCE HARRY TO PUBLISH MEMOIR IN 2022

Harry and Prince Seeiso started Sentebale to help "children and young people affected by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana."

"Sentebale is grateful for his personal contribution, which will allow the organization to continue operating at full scale and continue providing critical services to at-risk youth in Southern Africa," the charity said in a statement per People magazine.

PRINCE HARRY ISSUES STATEMENT TO SERVICE MEMBERS REGARDING TALIBAN TAKEOVER IN AFGHANISTAN

A rep for the 36-year-old confirmed to Fox News that his memoir with Penguin Random House will be published in late 2022.

"I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become. I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think," he said in a press release. "I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful."

The memoir will cover the British royal family member's life in the public eye beginning from his childhood to the present day.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He will also delve into his military duty in Afghanistan, becoming husband and father, and tell-all about his various "experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him."