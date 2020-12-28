Prince Harry gets apology from British tabloid for false reporting

Prince Harry has received an apology from a British tabloid for its false reporting.

The Mail newspaper published a note Sunday regarding a previously published article written about the 36-year-old royal and retracted its reporting.

"An article on 25 October 2020 reported that Prince Harry had been accused by a top general of turning his back on the Royal Marines since withdrawing from his military roles in March and that, in an apparent snub to the Armed Forces, he had failed to reply to a letter from Lord Dannatt, a former Chief of the General Staff," the statement began.

The outlet then stated that they have discovered that the prince is, in fact, in contact with his military colleagues and the Royal Marines "in a private capacity" in order to "offer informal support." His connection to the military has been upheld in its current capacity since March.

The correction also said that "administrative issues" were responsible for Harry not receiving the letter from Lord Dannatt, and said that he's since replied to the note.

"We apologise to Prince Harry and have made a donation to the Invictus Games Foundation," said the statement.

The Invictus Games are a competition series similar to the Olympics, held for disabled veterans. They were created by the Duke of Sussex.

Prince Harry has found himself at odds with the tabloid before, He and his wife, Meghan Markle, are in the throes of a lawsuit against the tabloid after they published a letter written by the Duchess to her father after the royal wedding.

The couple also took aim at other media companies for violating their privacy, recently nabbing a win against a news agency that published photos of Markle and the couple's son Archie.