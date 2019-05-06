Meghan Markle will quickly return to work after giving birth, is 'enjoying' media attention, says royal expert

Meghan Markle will likely head back to work sooner than we think after giving birth to her first child.

The former American actress and Britain’s Prince Harry welcomed a baby boy early Monday morning. A rep from Buckingham Palace said it is up to the couple when will the public learn of the newborn’s name or see his first photo.

"We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz.," the couple announced via Instagram.

"The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days," the statement said.

But one other birthday Markle won’t miss is that of Queen Elizabeth II. The reigning monarch, 93, celebrates two birthdays each year — her actual birthday on April 21 and her official birthday, which is usually observed the second Saturday in June.

While Elizabeth usually spends her actual birthday privately, she is joined by other members of the royal family on her official birthday for the high-profiled Trooping the Colour parade, as well as a public appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

“She will be back in time for Queen Elizabeth’s birthday, which is only weeks away,” royal filmmaker Nick Bullen told Fox News. “It was also announced she is going to be taking a very short maternity leave because she wants to get back to her charity work as quickly as possible. She’s aware of the media attention she possesses and she’s not afraid to use it.”

Bullen is an executive producer who has been making programs about the British royal family for nearly 20 years and has worked closely with Harry and William’s father, Prince Charles, for eight. Bullen has recently released two new films on True Royalty TV titled "Meghan Markle: Inside the Wardrobe of a Princess" and "Meghan Markle: Inside the Home of a Princess," documenting how the former "Suits" star has made her mark since officially becoming a member of the British royal family.

Bullen said that unlike her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana of Wales, Markle isn’t overwhelmed by the growing media spectacle surrounding her life. In fact, she’s embracing it as part of her new role.

“My understanding from people who know her well and work with her, she’s handling it very well,” Bullen shared. “She knew what she was marrying into. This is not a girl who was unaware of the power of the press. I think unlike a 19-year-old Lady Diana Spencer from all those years ago, who was overwhelmed with the attention, Meghan knew what she was getting into. I think it was possibly bigger than what she realized, but my understanding from people who knew her years ago and people who are working with her now, she’s handling it very well. In fact, she’s enjoying it. This is what she thrives on.”

Bullen said Markle has become so welcoming of the press because it allows her to promote her charities on a global scale. Since becoming an official member of the British royal family, the former “Suits” star has become a patron of four royal organizations, with of her roles taking over from Elizabeth.

In January of this year, Kensington Palace announced Markle will serve as the patron for the National Theatre, as well as the Association of Commonwealth Universities, the Mayhew (animal welfare) and Smart Works, which empowers women and helps them find work.

“I’m told she and Harry have got some big key messages that they want to get out there,” said Bullen. “And the only way to get them out there is using the world’s press to their attention. As much as Harry is pretty anti-press, I think Meghan is enjoying it and ready to harness it. She wants to use it to promote brand Sussex.”

Bullen shared that the one challenge Markle may face is for her husband to embrace the media as much as she has.

“Harry’s real beef is with the British press,” he explained. “He felt they treated his mother badly. He also believes the British press treated him badly while he was growing up as a teenager in the public eye. I think Harry will not particularly want to work with the British press, but he will work with the foreign press and in particular, the American press. It’s no surprise that his next big TV project is with Oprah Winfrey and Apple. I think you will see him more on the global stage, not so much the domestic stage.”

“I think Harry has to become more welcoming of the press,” Bullen continued. “Because you know what? It ain’t going away. He needs to work with it. I think Meghan will hopefully encourage him in that direction… I think they will start working much more with the international press. They will definitely use social media in a much bigger way.”

Still, Bullen pointed out Markle and Harry will use the power they have over the press on their own terms. The couple recently left Kensington Palace for Frogmore Cottage on Elizabeth’s estate. The move will separate the duo from Harry’s older brother Prince William and his wife, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton. And the move, he insisted, is not a surprising one.

“Harry and Meghan will want to use their home as a really private sanctuary,” he explained. “Meghan’s mind frame is, ‘Let’s get out. Let’s do what we can for Sussex, for Britain and for the causes that we believe in. But when we go home, we are absolutely private.’ That’s why Frogmore, their new home, is perfect for them…. Nobody can get near it. It is surrounded by a big wall. Kensington Palace is pretty open and accessible to people. But Frogmore is private. And I think that’s what Meghan loves. She loves the idea of retreating and hiding away from the world when she can.”

Harry and Markle's royal bundle of joy, born at 5:26 a.m., is seventh in line for the British throne and is Queen Elizabeth II's eighth great-grandchild. Harry is the younger son of Prince Charles, the next in line to the throne.

A beaming Harry told reporters at Windsor Castle on Monday that both mom and baby are doing well.

"I'm very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy early this morning, a very healthy boy," the new dad shared. "Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It's been the most amazing experience I could ever possibly imagine. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension but we're both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the lovely support."

Fox News' Sasha Savitsky contributed to this report.