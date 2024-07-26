Kristin Cavallari admits she was 'afraid of carrots' while on the keto diet: 'Messed up my metabolism'

Kristin Cavallari is looking back to a time when she didn't have the best relationship with food.

During a recent interview with Bustle, Cavallari shared that she is in "the best shape" she's ever been in and attributes most of it to the changes she made in her eating habits.

"I’m eating the most carbs I ever have," she told the outlet. "There was a period of my life where I would not go near a carb. I was even afraid of carrots for a while because I was doing keto coupled with intermittent fasting, and I actually think it messed up my metabolism. And it took me a year to stabilize. Now this freedom with food has been really nice."

The former reality TV star also discussed her divorce from Jay Cutler, saying the experience forced her "to let go of a lot of control" and just let whatever needed to happen happen "instead of trying to plan everything."

Two years after finalizing her divorce from the retired football player, Cavallari told Bustle, "I’m way happier, and I’m way more at peace in my life."

While she is happy in her life now, Cavallari previously shared the ways in which her "unhappy marriage" to Cutler negatively affected her weight and her overall health during an episode of her "Let's Be Honest With Kristin Cavallari" podcast.

"I was very thin," Cavallari said. "I'll put it in perspective for you guys. I'm 5-3. I currently weigh 114 pounds. Filming ‘Very Cavallari,’ I got down to 102, and I was eating the same amount of food that I'm eating now."

She attributed her weight loss to the stress her marriage was putting on her, stressing "I was so unhappy, and I had way too much on my plate."

The "Laguna Beach" star and the former Chicago Bears quarterback were married for seven years before announcing their split in April 2020. The couple share three children together — Camden, 11, Jaxon, 9, and Saylor, 8.

Cavallari is now dating 24-year-old TikTok star Mark Estes. The relationship has faced a lot of backlash due to their 13-year age difference, but Cavallari hasn't let that get to her, saying everyone in her inner circle thinks the relationship makes sense.

"I own my own house. I have kids. I don’t need a man for anything other than just pure happiness," she told Bustle. "Emotionally, he’s able to step up to the plate, and he’s shown up for me more than anyone else I’ve ever dated."

Estes and Cavallari debuted their relationship on Instagram in February 2024, when she shared a photo of the two of them captioned "he makes me happy." She later said on a March 2024 episode of her podcast that the age gap initially bothered her, but she quickly got over it and is "all in with this guy."

"I don't actually care what anyone else thinks. And I do think my entire career has prepped me for this moment, because when this news came out, it's the first time in my entire life I 100% haven't given a s--- what anybody thinks," she said.