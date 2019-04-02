Meghan Markle rejoins Instagram with Prince Harry, shares sweet first post

Meghan Markle is back on the 'gram!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex successfully launched a joint Instagram account on Tuesday — just weeks before Markle is expected to give birth to their first child.

“Welcome to our official Instagram; we look forward to sharing the work that drives us, the causes we support, important announcements, and the opportunity to shine a light on key issues. We thank you for your support, and welcome you to @sussexroyal," the couple captioned their first post, which contained a slideshow of highlights throughout their marriage thus far.

The verified account is intended to share moments that are near and dear to their hearts.

They shared nine photos with their followers, including special moments from their Australia trip last fall, greeting flag-waving fans in London, Harry shaking a military member's hand and Markle hugging women involved with the Hubb Community Kitchen, which was started after a fire broke out at London's Grenfell Tower high-rise in 2017, killing 72 people.

The royal couple can already be considered "influencers," with more than 1 million followers. Their first-ever post received more than 410,000 likes by late Tuesday afternoon.

Hundreds of people welcomed Markle and Prince Harry to the social media platform, including Kensington Palace.

"🙌 Welcome to Instagram, @SussexRoyal!" the palace posted earlier, garnering more than 300,000 likes. It also plugged Kate Middleton and Prince Williams' combined account in the post, encouraging royal fans to follow @kensingtonroyal which boasts more than 7.2 million followers.

Fans, media outlets and companies, too, welcomed the newlyweds.

"Ummm... hello! Welcome ❤️ We are so happy you are here," Instagram replied.

"THE MOMENT WE’VE BEEN WAITING FOR," Travel and Leisure responded, adding clapping and praise hands emojis.

"We can’t wait to welcome your bundle of joy! 👶 ❤️,"" Women's Wear Daily wrote.

The former "Suits" star deleted her Instagram, Twitter and lifestyle blog after becoming engaged to Prince Harry. In early March, the Duchess said she tries to stay off social media.

“My personal decision is to not to feed into negativity and be more cause-driven, action-based. For me it’s a tricky one, because I’m not part of any of that,” said Markle at an International Women’s Day panel at King’s College in London, according to People. “I don’t look at it. Sorry, no. For me that is my personal preference. But I do read The Economist.”

However, things may now change now that Markle has her own royal account. It's likely the palace will break royal baby news on the social media account — as it has in years past.

Markle and Prince Harry are preparing for royal baby No. 1, which is due to arrive by the end of April. The pair are keeping the gender of her first child a secret.

Prince Harry apparently admitted in the past that he's hoping for a girl.

"I hope it's a girl!" a woman shouted out during an event for the Invictus Games in Sydney, Australia back in October.

Chuckling, Prince Harry replied, "So do I!"

When the baby is born it will become seventh in line to the British throne — one step behind his 34-year-old father, Prince Harry, who is sixth in line.