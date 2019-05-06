Who will be godparents to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal baby?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their son Monday.

But who will be the new royal baby’s godparents? Here is the latest about who the potential godparents might be.

Who will be Godparents to Meghan Markle's royal baby?

Jessica Mulroney is widely regarded as Meghan’s BFF and even flew Down Under to join her and Harry on their tour of Australia and New Zealand.

The 38-year-old Canadian stylist's three kids were page boys and a flower girl at the Royal wedding in May.

And the Duchess of Sussex reportedly made her the first to know her baby news, spilling the beans on a trip to Toronto in August, according to US Weekly.

Also in the running is rumored royal matchmaker and American designer Misha Nonoo.

The 31-year-old was born in Bahrain, raised in London and educated in Paris - but currently lives in the States, which is where she and Meg are thought to have met.

Her auction house boss ex-husband Alexander Gilkes, 39, is one of Harry's best mates and Eton school pals — and could also be a contender for the godfather.

The couple was guests at Kate Middleton and Wills' wedding, while Eugenie, Beatrice and James Middleton all attended their Venice ceremony in 2012.

Other possible godparents from Meghan’s pals are TV producer and author Lindsay Jill Roth and entertainment lawyer Benita Litt.

Tennis star Serena Williams has also been tipped as godparents to the new baby.

Her and Meghan have been friends since meeting at a Super Bowl party in 2010 and the Duchess has cheered her pal on at Wimbledon every year since.

When it comes to Harry’s pals, among the favorites is Jake Warren, the son of the Queen's racing manager John Warren.

He and Harry have been lifelong friends and both went to both Ludgrove Prep School and Eton College together.

Jake is married to Zoe Warren — and their daughter Zalie was also a flower girl at the Royal wedding. Tom "Skippy" Inskip has been Harry's partner in crime since his Eton school days and is known for his wild partying past.

He was by Harry's side for several scandals in his younger years, including the Las Vegas pool debacle and when he was pictured throwing snowballs from a hotel balcony.

George and Amal Clooney have also emerged as possible godparents.

This article originally appeared on The Sun.