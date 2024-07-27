Videos of Francis Ford Coppola appear to show director kissing extras on set amid troubling allegations

Months after Francis Ford Coppola was accused of inappropriate behavior on the set of his new film "Megalopolis," videos of the "Godfather" director appearing to kiss multiple women on set have surfaced.

In videos obtained by Variety, the 85-year-old director can reportedly be seen hugging and kissing various extras while filming a nightclub scene for the sci-fi film.

According to the outlet, the scene was shot on Feb. 14, 2023, at the Tabernacle, a concert hall in Atlanta. The call sheet, per Variety, said the actresses playing female party goers had been "cleared for topless nudity" while others in the scene had been "cleared for scantily clad."

A source told Variety that after multiple takes, Coppola got on a microphone and told the crowd, "Sorry, if I come up to you and kiss you. Just know it’s solely for my pleasure."

According to the outlet, no one tried to stop his behavior or publicly raise concerns.

"Because Coppola funded [the film], there was no HR department to keep things in check," a source said. "Who were they supposed to talk to? Complain to Coppola and report Coppola to himself?"

A representative for Coppola did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

In May, The Guardian published a report alleging a series of issues behind the scenes, including Coppola's alleged advances towards women.

Several sources told the outlet Coppola could be "old school," allegedly pulling women to sit on his lap. As far as the kissing and hugging goes, sources told The Guardian Coppola was "trying to get them in the mood."

In a statement to The Guardian, "Megalopolis" executive co-producer Darren Demetre said, "I have known and worked with Francis and his family for over 35 years. As one of the first assistant directors and an executive producer on his new epic, ‘Megalopolis,’ I helped oversee and advise the production and ran the second unit. Francis successfully produced and directed an enormous independent film, making all the difficult decisions to ensure it was delivered on time and on budget, while remaining true to his creative vision."

"There were two days when we shot a celebratory Studio 54-esque club scene where Francis walked around the set to establish the spirit of the scene by giving kind hugs and kisses on the cheek to the cast and background players. It was his way to help inspire and establish the club atmosphere, which was so important to the film. I was never aware of any complaints of harassment or ill behavior during the course of the project," he added.

Coppola was recently profiled in The New York Times, during which time he was asked about The Guardian’s report.

"I’m not touchy-feely," Coppola told the outlet. "I’m too shy."

"Megalopolis" is Coppola’s first film in 13 years and his 23rd overall. He spent $120 million of his own money on the epic and has been working on it for decades.

