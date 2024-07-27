Three members of Gospel Music Hall of Fame quartet, the Nelons, among 7 killed in plane crash

Three members of the Nelons, a Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame quartet, were among seven people killed in a plane crash in Wyoming, according to a statement from a family member.

The Nelons co-founder, Kelly Nelon Clark, her husband Jason Clark, and their daughter, Amber Nelon Kistler died in the crash Friday afternoon, according to a statement from daughter Autumn Nelon Streetman, who is the fourth member of the quartet.

"Thank you for the prayers that have been extended already to me, my husband, Jamie, and our soon-to-be-born baby boy, as well as Jason’s parents, Dan and Linda Clark," Nelon Streetman said. "We appreciate your continued prayers, love and support as we navigate the coming days."

