Prince George celebrates 10th birthday with new portrait

Kate Middleton and Prince William release a new photo each year to celebrate their children's birthdays

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
Prince George is turning 10.

In annual royal tradition, Kate Middleton and Prince William released a new portrait of their oldest child ahead of his milestone birthday Saturday.

According to Kensington Palace, the photograph was taken by Millie Pilkington at the palace earlier this month. In the picture, George is sitting on steps, wearing pants with a button-up shirt as he flashes a big smile for the camera.

Prince George

Prince George is all smiles in new 10th birthday portrait. (Millie Pilkington/Kensington Palace)

The couple has released a picture of George ahead of every one of his birthdays, with some of the photos taken by the Princess of Wales. Prince William and Middleton release photos for Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' birthdays too. 

To celebrate George's birthday last year, the royal couple shared a picture to their official social media accounts of George on a beach in a light blue polo. 

Details about George's big day have been kept top secret by his doting parents, with experts suggesting the family will be celebrating out of the spotlight.

Kate Middleton wearing a brown and white polka dot dress walking alongside prince william in navy slacks and a blazer with their three children

Prince George is the oldest of Kate Middleton and Prince William's children. They also share daughter, Princess Charlotte, and son, Prince Louis. (Getty Images)

"They’ve always been intensely secretive and private about his birthday," royal expert Duncan Larcombe told Fox News Digital about George, who is second in line to the British throne. "They’ve never released anything … in terms of a birthday party, and what they do is shrouded in secrecy.

"We are starting to see him a lot more in public these days, but they’re still very keen on keeping him [on] private property rather than public property. His parents have been incredibly hands-on, and they’ve followed a very similar upbringing Kate would have had with two siblings, a close-knit family. … They’re focusing very much on the value of the family.

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton has taken pictures of her children to celebrate their birthdays over the past several years. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"They’ve built quite a unique family unit."

It’s believed the family may embark on a summer vacation, People magazine reported. According to the outlet, they traveled to the Caribbean island of Mustique in 2019 for the young royal’s birthday. The tropical getaway was a haven for Princess Margaret, Queen Elizabeth II’s younger sister, in the ‘70s. 

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending