British Royals
Published

Kate Middleton, Prince William share new picture of Prince George ahead of his ninth birthday

Kate Middleton and Prince William annually post a picture of Prince George ahead of his birthday

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
Prince George is all smiles ahead of his ninth birthday!

Kate Middleton and Prince William on Thursday shared a new picture of George to tout his birthday on Friday.

"George is turning 9!" the couple wrote on Twitter, along with a birthday cake and balloon emoji. George was photographed on a beach in a light-blue polo shirt as he closely resembled his father.

The couple have released a picture of George ahead of every one of his birthdays. 

KATE MIDDLETON, PRINCE WILLIAM CELEBRATE PRINCE GEORGE'S BIRTHDAY EARLY WITH SWEET NEW PHOTO: ‘TURNING EIGHT’

On his first birthday, they released images of their family at London's Natural History Museum’s butterfly exhibit.

George has sported a big grin in past birthday portraits. Last year, the young royal was sitting on the hood of a car and flashed a big smile in a blue and orange stripped polo.

Prince George attended his first Wimbledon with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Prince George attended his first Wimbledon with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. (Karwai Tang)

George may someday become the king of England after his father William and grandfather Prince Charles.

It reportedly wasn't long ago that George was told he'd someday fill the position.

According to royal biographer Robert Lacey, George was told "around" his seventh birthday that he'd one day wear the crown.

George recently had an exciting day as he made his Wimbledon debut with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Prince George attends The Wimbledon Men's Singles Final in London.

Prince George attends The Wimbledon Men's Singles Final in London. (Karwai Tang)

Dressed in his Sunday best, Prince George was on hand to see Novak Djokovic win his seventh Wimbledon title by defeating Nick Kyrgios in four sets, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7).

George reveled in one-on-one time with his parents as his siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, were not at the famed event.

Fox News' Tracy Wright contributed to this report.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

