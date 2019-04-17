Prince George has adorable nickname from his friends at school, report says

Prince George apparently has a nickname at school.

The 5-year-old royal attends school at Thomas’s Battersea in south London and according to Vanity Fair, his classmates call him “P.G.”

Another parent at the school told the outlet about the prince’s nickname, saying he is “very happy at school.”

“He’s very popular and has lots of friends, and there’s very little fuss made about who he is. Either William or Kate do drop off, and they are always very friendly,” the parent said.

Prince George is reportedly halfway through “Year 1” at the co-ed school, where his younger sister Princess Charlotte is supposed to join him in September.

Vanity Fair reported that activities at the school include fencing, philosophy, gardening and pottery.

Last month, Kate Middleton reportedly said she would like to sign up Prince George and Princess Charlotte to be part of the Beaver Scouts.

The royal mom of three, 37, was a Brownie as a child and also served as a Scouts volunteer in Wales near the beginning of her and Prince William's marriage, according to People.