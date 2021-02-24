Prince Edward gives update on Prince Philip's health amid hospitalization: 'We keep our fingers crossed'

Prince Edward gave a brief health update on his father, Prince Philip, days after he was admitted to the hospital.

The palace announced earlier this week that the 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh is "comfortable and responding to treatment" for an infection. The news came days after Buckingham palace referred to Philip’s admission to the hospital as a "precautionary measure" taken on the advice of his doctor after he started to experience symptoms.

Speaking to Sky News, Prince Edward, Philip’s youngest son, revealed that he spoke with his dad recently and found him to be on the mend.

"As far as I'm aware, well I did speak to him the other day, so he's a lot better thank you very much indeed, and he's looking forward to getting out, which is the most positive thing," he said.

The Earl of Wessex added: "So we keep our fingers crossed."

Prince Edward went on to note that the Duke of Edinburgh is getting a little frustrated at being in the hospital, where he is expected to remain for several more days, according to the palace.

"I think that gets to all of us, and then, you can only watch the clock so many times and the walls are only so interesting," Edward explained.

Edward concluded his thoughts on the matter by thanking the public for their well-wishes amid his dad’s illness.

"We've had some brilliant and lovely messages from all sorts of people and we really appreciate that and so does he, I've been passing them on. It's fantastic, thank you," he said.

Edward’s comments on Philip’s condition are in keeping with those made by Prince William on Monday. Speaking with longtime royal photographer Arthur Edwards, People reports that William gave a brief update on his grandfather’s condition.

"He’s OK, William said. "They’re keeping an eye on him."

On Saturday, William’s father, Prince Charles, visited his father, at London's King Edward VII Hospital. He arrived at the hospital by car and stayed for about half an hour. According to the hospital’s website, visits are only allowed in "exceptional circumstances" because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Philip retired from public duties in 2017 and rarely appears in public. His most recent public event was a military ceremony at Buckingham Palace in July.

During England’s current coronavirus lockdown, the duke has been staying at Windsor Castle, west of London, with the queen, who has performed duties such as meetings with dignitaries remotely.

