Prince Charles is a ‘pillar of strength’ for Queen Elizabeth as Prince Philip remains hospitalized: source

Queen Elizabeth II is relying on her family during tough times.

The 94-year-old is "leaning on her loved ones for support" as her husband Prince Philip remains hospitalized, a source told Us Weekly on Thursday.

"It’s a lot to take on," the insider explained to the outlet. "But as usual, Elizabeth is handling the stress and sadness with dignity. Prince William, Duchess Kate, Duchess Camilla and Prince Charles and Princess Beatrice are rallying around Elizabeth, even Princess Eugenie who has just given birth is checking in."

"Prince Charles, in particular, is making an effort to step up," the source continued. "Elizabeth is the first to admit that he has been her pillar of strength."

On Tuesday, Buckingham palace announced Philip is "comfortable" in a London hospital where he is being treated for an infection.

According to the palace, the 99-year-old is "responding to treatment but is not expected to leave hospital for several days."

He was admitted to the private King Edward VII’s Hospital a week ago after feeling ill. The illness was not related to the coronavirus and royal officials called it a precautionary measure.

Philip’s youngest son, Prince Edward, told Sky News that his father was "a lot better."

The 56-year-old said, "he’s looking forward to getting out, which is the most positive thing, so we keep our fingers crossed."

Other members of the royal family have continued their official duties during Philip’s hospitalization.

Last week, Charles, 72, visiting his father at the hospital and stayed for about half an hour. The hospital’s website says visits are only allowed in "exceptional circumstances" because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, retired from public duties in 2017 and rarely appears in public. During England’s current coronavirus lockdown, he and the queen had been staying at Windsor Castle, west of London.

Both Philip and Elizabeth received COVID-19 vaccinations in January.

Philip, whose 100th birthday is in June, married Elizabeth in 1947 at London’s Westminster Abbey five years before she became queen. He is the longest-serving royal consort in British history.

He last stayed in the hospital in December 2019, when he was treated for a "pre-existing condition" and discharged after four nights.

The youngest great-grandchild, son of Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, was born Feb. 9 and has been named Augustus Philip Hawke Brooksbank, with one of his middle names a tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh.

