Prince Charles, Camilla virtually clap for health care workers fighting coronavirus after royal's diagnosis

Prince Charles virtually reunited with his wife, Camilla, on Thursday while the pair remain in isolation in Scotland following his diagnosis of the novel coronavirus.

The 71-year-old Prince of Wales tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Wednesday. One day later, the Clarence House shared a video of the couple standing in what appears to be separate rooms as they clap for health care workers fighting the coronavirus.

"Thank you to you all," the Instagram Story on their office's official Instagram account reads.

The post included the hashtags #ClapForOurCarers #ThankYouNHS in honor of the National Health Service (NHS) staff, who administered tests to the royal couple.

In the video, Charles is standing in a room wearing a suit as his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, claps while peering outside of a window.

Charles and Camilla's video was preceded by their grandchildren, Princes George, Louis and Princess Charlotte showing their appreciation for health care workers fighting the coronavirus in an adorable video posted to the Kensington Royal Instagram account.

"To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you.#ClapForOurCarers #ClapForCarers #ThankYouNHS #ClapForNHS," the Kensington Royal's caption reads.

In its statement Wednesday, the Clarence House confirmed Camilla tested negative for the virus. The royal couple are now "self-isolating" at their home, Burnham on the Balmoral Estate, in Scotland.

“The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual," the statement said.

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla had already canceled their upcoming eight-day royal tour, which was set to begin on March 17 and conclude on March 25, with stops in Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Republic of Cyprus and Jordan.

Prince Charles' mother, Queen Elizabeth II, remains healthy despite her son testing positive, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson told Fox News.

“Her Majesty The Queen remains in good health. The Queen last saw the Prince of Wales briefly after the investiture on the morning of the 12th of March and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare," the spokesman said.

U.K. media correspondent Neil Sean told Fox News that Charles’ youngest son, Prince Harry, who is reportedly living in the United States with his wife Meghan Markle and their son Archie, “wanted to return straight away” but was told by the patriarch “not to travel,” assuring the 35-year-old “he will be fine.”

Charles' request for Harry to stay put was also echoed by Markle. According to a report from the Daily Mail, the former actress has also forbidden Harry from traveling as the pandemic continues to spread.

As of Friday, more than 540,000 citizens worldwide have been infected with COVID-19.

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.