Prince Andrew to 'step back' from public duties over Jeffrey Epstein relationship

Following a disastrous interview with the BBC about his prior relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, Prince Andrew revealed he’s asked the Queen if he can “step back” from his public duties.

“It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family’s work and the valuable work going on in the many organisations and charities that I am proud to support,” the statement posted to the Royal Family’s Twitter account reads in part.

“Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Andrew, 59, was interviewed by BBC Newsnight's Emily Maitlis on Thursday at Buckingham Palace for a tell-all about his involvement with Epstein, which many unanimously agree was a total public relations disaster for the Duke of York.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.