Prince Albert’s wife Princess Charlene explains why she's skipping their wedding anniversary: It 'saddens me'

Prince Albert's wife, Princess Charlene of Monaco, has made the "difficult" decision to skip their 10th wedding anniversary.

On Friday, the palace confirmed to People magazine that the royal is recovering in South Africa after she underwent surgery this week "to address complications from a previous operation." According to the outlet, the 43-year-old previously underwent surgery in mid-May for a serious ear, nose and throat (ENT) infection contracted during a return visit to the nation where she was raised.

"This year will be the first time that I will not be with my husband on our wedding anniversary in July, which is difficult and saddens me," Charlene told the outlet in a statement.

"However, Albert and I have no choice but to follow the instructions of the medical team, even if I was extremely difficult," she shared. "He has been the most incredible support to me."

According to the palace, recovery from the procedure has prevented Charlene from doing any kind of traveling. She will remain in South Africa "indefinitely" as she still needs to undergo additional procedures.

Her second surgery occurred on Wednesday.

"My daily conversations with Albert and my children help keep my spirits up a lot, but I miss their presence very much," the mother of two admitted. "I was lucky to have their visit to South Africa, and it was really wonderful to see them. I can’t wait for us to be together."

The outlet shared that earlier this month, Albert, 63, flew to South Africa with their two children: Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, 6. They participated in a wildlife outing and a family birthday party with Charlene.

The palace shared that Albert and the twins will travel to South Africa "soon."

On Thursday, Charlene took to Instagram to commemorate the couple’s anniversary.

"Thank you for the blessing of our beautiful children," she wrote to her husband.

The post features a preview trailer of a 10-episode series, which will be released on July 1 in honor of their wedding anniversary. The project, which Charlene called a "gift," tells the couple’s story using private family video footage.

The outlet noted that Charlene has been absent from Monaco since early May to participate in activities supporting her South Africa foundation and wildlife protection. Her May 21 appearance at the Monaco Grand Prix was abruptly canceled following her health woes. She was expected to return to Monaco this week and resume her work with a scheduled public appearance on July 2.

The former Olympic swimmer married the son of Grace Kelly on July 1, 2011. The wedding was a spectacle, costing an estimated $70 million for the four-day event. They welcomed twins in 2014.

Their planned public anniversary celebration was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.