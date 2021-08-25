Prince Albert of Monaco visits Princess Charlene with their twins after months-long separation

Prince Albert of Monaco has finally reunited with his wife Princess Charlene in South Africa after a months-long separation.

The princess, who underwent major corrective surgery 12 days ago, took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a series of portraits, which featured her beaming alongside her husband and their 6-year-old twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques.

Sources told People magazine that the family vacation in the Kwa-Zulu Natal region began Aug. 20 and "will last several days."

"I am so thrilled to have my family back with me," the 43-year-old captioned the photos with a heart emoji.

Charlene also mentioned her daughter’s striking haircut, which may have been inspired by her mother's own dramatically shorter ‘do.

"Gabriella decided to give herself a haircut!!!" shared Charlene. "Sorry my Bella I tried my best to fix it."

Some of the snaps showed Albert, 63, wearing a t-shirt that supported her efforts at rhinoceros conservation. The couple was also photographed embracing each other.

The outlet noted that the visit marks the first time the family has reunited since Albert and the children visited Charlene in early June.

Charlene first arrived in May for what was supposed to be a brief trip to her home country. However, she was unable to return to Monaco – by doctor’s orders – due to an earlier ENT surgery becoming infected. As a result, she was prohibited from flying about 20,000 feet. The princess also required several repair operations.

The royal has used her time in South Africa to further raise awareness on wildlife conservation.

Charlene recently told South Africa Radio 702’s host Mandy Wiener that she was "in a waiting game" to be alongside her family and is expected to leave the country around the end of October. The princess stressed she "cannot force healing," as previously quoted by People magazine.

"I cannot force healing, so I will be grounded in South Africa until the end of October," said Charlene, noting she is due for another medical procedure.

"I feel well, I feel good," she added.

Still, Charlene admitted that being far away from her husband and their twins have made the ordeal more difficult.

In late June, Charlene announced she was being forced to miss her 10th anniversary with Albert due to additional surgery required. It didn't take long for the separation to spark rumors of an impending split. Sources alleged to France’s Paris Match that Charlene has "no intention of returning" while Germany’s Bunte claimed Charlene was house-hunting near Johannesburg.

The rumors intensified when Albert attended the Tokyo Olympics solo despite the prince being a longtime member of the International Olympic Committee. Charlene is also a former Olympic swimmer.

In June, Charlene told People magazine in a statement that she’s hopeful for the future.

"My daily conversations with Albert and my children help me keep my spirits up a lot, but I miss their presence very much," she said. "I can’t wait for us to be together."

The celebrated athlete married the son of Grace Kelly on July 1, 2011. The wedding was a spectacle, costing an estimated $70 million for the four-day event. They welcomed twins in 2014.

Their planned public anniversary celebration was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.