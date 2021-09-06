Prince Albert of Monaco’s wife, Princess Charlene, is recovering after being hospitalized, palace says

Prince Albert of Monaco’s wife, Princess Charlene, is recovering once again after reportedly suffering a "medical emergency."

"On the night of September 1, Her Serene Highness Princess Charlene of Monaco was taken to hospital after becoming ill due to complications from a serious ENT infection," the palace recently told People magazine. "Her Highness is being closely followed by her medical team, who say her condition is reassuring."

According to multiple reports, the 43-year-old suffered a "medical emergency" but was released on Thursday. South Africa’s News 24, which broke the story, reported her condition as "stable" by Friday.

The news outlet reported that Charlene was allegedly "rushed" to Netcare Alberlito Hospital after a "medical emergency" that occurred in the Thanda Game Reserve where she has been staying. Other reports alleged that the mother of two "collapsed" on Wednesday night.

PRINCE ALBERT OF MONACO DISMISSES PRINCESS CHARLENE SPLIT RUMORS AMID HEALTH WOES: ‘SHE’S READY TO COME HOME’

The news came just days after Albert, 63, dismissed media reports that alleged the royal couple is facing marital woes, prompting their separation.

"She’s ready to come home," Albert told People magazine, noting that Charlene’s return date to Monaco "depends on what her doctors say."

According to the outlet, Charlene has been in South Africa since mid-May due to a series of medical procedures intended to correct a previous ENT surgery. She also developed an infection after the procedure.

Albert told the outlet that on Aug. 13, Charlene underwent a four-hour surgery.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

On Aug. 26, Charlene took to Instagram and revealed that she finally reunited with her husband and their 6-year-old twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques.

Doctors have prohibited Charlene from flying about 20,000 feet, making the reunion all the sweeter.

The royal has used her time in South Africa to further raise awareness on wildlife conservation.

Charlene recently told South Africa Radio 702’s host Mandy Wiener that she was "in a waiting game" to be alongside her family and is expected to leave the country around the end of October. The princess stressed she "cannot force healing," as previously quoted by People magazine.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I cannot force healing, so I will be grounded in South Africa until the end of October," said Charlene, noting she is due for another medical procedure.

"I feel well, I feel good," she added.

Still, Charlene admitted that being far away from her husband and their twins has made the ordeal more difficult.

In late June, Charlene announced she was being forced to miss her 10th anniversary with Albert due to additional surgery required. It didn't take long for the separation to spark rumors of an impending split. Sources alleged to France’s Paris Match that Charlene has "no intention of returning" while Germany’s Bunte claimed Charlene was house-hunting near Johannesburg.

PRINCE ALBERT OF MONACO VISITS PRINCESS CHARLENE WITH THEIR TWINS AFTER MONTHS-LONG SEPARATION

The rumors intensified when Albert attended the Tokyo Olympics solo despite the prince being a longtime member of the International Olympic Committee. Charlene is also a former Olympic swimmer.

In June, Charlene told People magazine in a statement that she’s hopeful for the future.

"My daily conversations with Albert and my children help me keep my spirits up a lot, but I miss their presence very much," she said. "I can’t wait for us to be together."

The celebrated athlete married the son of Grace Kelly on July 1, 2011. The wedding was a spectacle, costing an estimated $70 million for the four-day event. They welcomed twins in 2014.

Their planned public anniversary celebration was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.