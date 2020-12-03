Pretty Ricky member Spectacular Blue Smith arrested after punching Walt Disney World employee

A member of Pretty Ricky, Spectacular Blue Smith, was arrested on Monday after allegedly assaulting an employee at Walt Disney World.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by Fox News, the performer and business mogul, 35, was at the park’s Animal Kingdom when he pretended to sneeze and said “coronavirus” as he walked past an employee.

The employee approached Smith in line for an attraction and told him that the joke wasn’t funny.

“I thought it was,” Smith reportedly replied.

LOUISIANA POLICE ACCUSE 3 WOMEN OF ASSAULTING RESTAURANT HOSTESS ENFORCING CORONAVIRUS SOCIAL DISTANCING MEASURES

“Then you'll think it's hilarious if I asked you to step out of the line,” the employee responded.

Smith refused and continued to loop through the line, dodging the employee’s attempts to stop him from progressing further. The employee informed him that he was being ejected from the line due to his behavior.

When he got to the door of the attraction, the employee put his arm out to stop Smith from progressing inside. After forcing his way under the employee’s arm, Smith allegedly turned back and punched the man in his jaw and temple.

CORONAVIRUS MASK DISPUTE LEADS TO WASHINGTON MAN'S ARREST IN ASSAULT ON VETERAN, 72

The employee later told police that he fell to the ground and was in shock. He believes he may have briefly lost consciousness.

The employee was taken to the hospital and diagnosed with a concussion after a CT scan.

Police interviewed two witnesses at the park who had been speaking with the employee before Smith walked by and faked his sneeze. Two other witnesses claim to have seen the punch.

Smith was arrested for misdemeanor battery on a $500 bond.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The celebrity is perhaps best known for being part of the Miami R&B group Pretty Ricky, which hit it big in the early 2000s with hits like “Your Body” and “Grind with Me.” He has also appeared on the reality series “Love & Hip Hop”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Walt Disney World reopened its parks in July under strict guidelines to prevent attendees from contracting COVID-19. Social distancing measures and mask requirements for all are just some of the rules being enforced at the park.