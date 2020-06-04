Porn star arrested on manslaughter charges following ritual that killed man who ingested toad venom: reports

A Spanish porn star is being investigated on suspicion of manslaughter charges for allegedly hosting a spiritual ritual that killed a man after he ingested toad venom.

Adult film actor Nacho Vidal, 46, was reportedly detained last week in the Valencia region of Spain for playing a role in the death of fashion photographer Jose Luis Abad, according to reports.

"The police operation began following the victim's death during the celebration of a mystic ritual based on the inhalation of venom of the bufo alvarius toad," a police statement said via multiple reports.

The species, known as the Colorado River toad, comes from the Sonoran Desert, which stretches between Mexico and into California and Arizona, reports say.

Scientists have determined that the toad secretes a substance known as 5-MeO-DMT, which can cause a psychedelic state when ingested, according to BBC News. It's been linked to causing similar effects of ayahuasca, a hallucinogen used in shamanic rituals.

The outlet reported that police conducted an investigation over 11 months and discovered that the ritual practice of ingesting the toad's venom was touted as offering medical benefits. Spanish newspaper El Pais reported that Vidal is known for promoting the benefits of the toad's venom in YouTube videos.

What investigators found, however, was that the method poses a "serious health risk," especially to individuals who seek help for "illnesses or addictions."

Local reports state that Abad inhaled the venom using a pipe at a ritual police believe took place at Vidal's home. The adult film star, who boasts 363,000 Instagram followers, runs his own website selling sex-related products ranging from toys to massage oils and lubricants.

The BBC notes that Vidal and two other individuals were detained by police last week in connection with Abad's death. They are being investigated for suspicion of manslaughter and violating public health laws. All three have been released "provisionally," the report said.

The outlet spoke to a lawyer for Vidal who claimed he "considers himself to be innocent."

Vidal is also "very upset" by Abad's death, according to his lawyer, who said in a statement to La Vanguardia newspaper that Abad's inhaling of the venom was "completely voluntary."