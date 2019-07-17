Former porn star set to lead XXXchurch as founder focuses on 'Christian Cannabis'

Brittni De La Mora spent almost a decade in the porn industry -- until she found Jesus.

She met members of XXXchurch, a ministry that helps people overcome pornography addiction, and they helped her discover her sense of worth, she said.

Now, she's set to lead the church with her husband, Richard, at a time when the two are expecting their first child.

"My husband and I will be the new faces of XXXchurch.com," De La Mora shared on the website. "We are humbled and honored that God has called us to this ministry."

Craig Gross, who recently launched ChristianCannabis.com on 4/20 at Coachella to start a broader dialogue about pot and faith after his own journey of healing, made the announcement last Friday on the XXXchurch website. He had led the online parachurch group for 17 years.

"I have seen this ministry grow beyond my wildest dreams. From our very first outreach in 2002 at the largest porn show in the nation to the millions of people struggling with addiction that have found a safe place of hope, healing, and recovery here," Gross said in a statement.

It's something that has been on his mind since 2013, and earlier this year he said he heard the Lord tell him: “Give XXXchurch to Brittni and Rich De La Mora to lead."

"Brittni is a former porn star we met while she was still in the industry, and we fostered a relationship with her as she began hers with Christ. What God has done in her life in the last seven years is nothing short of a beautiful miracle," he said.

"To know that this is who will lead this ministry brings a smile to my face like no other," Gross added. "I could never have seen that coming 17 years ago when we went to our first porn show and everyone was asking why I was doing this ministry."

Gross will continue offering the couple guidance.

"We believe that God is going to do a new thing in this ministry," De La Mora said. "There have been so many lives that have been greatly impacted by the work of the XXXchurch.com, mine included, but God is not done yet."