POLL: Are You Interested in J.K. Rowling's New Adult Novel?

Today marks the eagerly awaited release of J.K. Rowling's latest novel, but unlike her previous "Harry Potter" tomes, this book isn't for kids.

"The Casual Vacancy" tells the story of a parish election in the small English town of Pagford, complete with descriptions of its younger residents engaging in "drugs, swearing, self-harming, having grimy casual sex, singing along to Rihanna" and more, according to UK's The Guardian. That's a far cry from the magic, homework and owl-husbandry her former "Harry Potter" characters were known to practice.

Fans young and old all found something to enjoy about Rowling's last literary works, but are you interested in reading Rowling's latest adults-only" effort?