Police hunt for Mick Jagger's granddaughter's longtime partner after he disappears

Alexander Key, 37, was last seen Friday afternoon in the U.K., according to Devon and Cornwall Police

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Mick Jagger's granddaughter is searching for her longtime partner after he was reported missing.

Alexander Key, 37, was last seen on Friday, according to police in the U.K. Key is the partner of Assisi Jackson, Jade Jagger's daughter.

"Alexander is described as medium build, bright peroxide blonde hair and normally wearing bright coloured clothing," a news release shared by Devon and Cornwall Police read.

The press release continued: "Searches and enquiries are ongoing today and we’re appealing for any information which may assist us."

MICK JAGGER DISCUSSES MORTALITY AND HOW RELATIONSHIPS CHANGED: 'AS YOU GET OLDER, A LOT OF YOUR FRIENDS DIE'

Mick Jagger leaves after celebrating his birthday

Mick Jagger's granddaughter's longtime partner has been reported missing. (Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images)

Jade also shared a screenshot of the police department's post on her Instagram account.

The pub Key was last seen at, Cobwebb Inn, posted an urgent message Sunday regarding his disappearance.

"URGENT…MISSING PERSON," the post read. "PLEASE LET US KNOW IF THE WHEREABOUTS OR YOU MAY OF STOPPED TO TALK TO ALEX OR NOTICED HIM WALKING. BLACK HOODED TOP COVERED BY RED STRIPY TOP AND VERY STRIKING WHITE BLONDE HAIR."

Alexander Key spotted on surveillance video walking

Alexander Key was reported missing in the U.K. (Devon & Cornwall Police)

Alexander Key is seen with blonde hair

A close-up of Alexander Key, 37, who has been reported missing. (Devon & Cornwall Police)

Sir Mick Jagger and Jade Jagger standing together at a cocktail reception.

Alexander Key is the longtime partner of Jade Jagger's daughter, Assisi Jackson. (Dave Benett / Getty Images for Under One Sky)

"HIS FAMILY ARE SO WORRIED. MISSING FROM FRIDAY 23RD JAN WHEN HE LEFT PUB AT 2.30PM. PLEASE SHARE AND IF YOU SAW HIM ON THE FRIDAY PLEASE LET US KNOW."

The post featured a surveillance video still showing Key sitting at the bar inside the pub around midday.

Fox News Digital reached out to representatives for Jagger and Jade.

