Police hunt for Mick Jagger's granddaughter's longtime partner after he disappears

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mick Jagger's granddaughter is searching for her longtime partner after he was reported missing.

Alexander Key, 37, was last seen on Friday, according to police in the U.K. Key is the partner of Assisi Jackson, Jade Jagger's daughter.

"Alexander is described as medium build, bright peroxide blonde hair and normally wearing bright coloured clothing," a news release shared by Devon and Cornwall Police read.

The press release continued: "Searches and enquiries are ongoing today and we’re appealing for any information which may assist us."

MICK JAGGER DISCUSSES MORTALITY AND HOW RELATIONSHIPS CHANGED: 'AS YOU GET OLDER, A LOT OF YOUR FRIENDS DIE'

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

Jade also shared a screenshot of the police department's post on her Instagram account.

The pub Key was last seen at, Cobwebb Inn, posted an urgent message Sunday regarding his disappearance.

"URGENT…MISSING PERSON," the post read. "PLEASE LET US KNOW IF THE WHEREABOUTS OR YOU MAY OF STOPPED TO TALK TO ALEX OR NOTICED HIM WALKING. BLACK HOODED TOP COVERED BY RED STRIPY TOP AND VERY STRIKING WHITE BLONDE HAIR."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"HIS FAMILY ARE SO WORRIED. MISSING FROM FRIDAY 23RD JAN WHEN HE LEFT PUB AT 2.30PM. PLEASE SHARE AND IF YOU SAW HIM ON THE FRIDAY PLEASE LET US KNOW."

The post featured a surveillance video still showing Key sitting at the bar inside the pub around midday.

Fox News Digital reached out to representatives for Jagger and Jade.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP