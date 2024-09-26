Playboy model Kendra Wilkinson recalls Diddy's wild parties: 'I'm not saying that something bad didn't happen'

Former Playboy Playmate Kendra Wilkinson recalled attending a few of Sean "Diddy" Combs' infamous parties in a new interview.

During a conversation about Wilkinson's Playboy Mansion past, the TV personality admitted she was an attendee at one of two of the disgraced music mogul's celebrity get-togethers. Combs is currently awaiting a federal trial from jail after he was hit with sex trafficking charges.

"I remember just going to like one or two," Wilkinson said on an episode of "The Kyle and Jackie O Show." "But again, I had a great time in my youth. I don't really see anything like-- I never saw anything really bad happening around me. Sex is sex, in my opinion.

"So, I'm not saying that something bad didn't happen," she continued. "I'm saying that nothing bad ever happened to me."

Wilkinson spent the majority of the interview reminiscing on her wild party days at Hugh Hefner's Playboy Mansion.

The now realtor became one of Hefner's girlfriends at the age of 18. She met Hefner at his 78th birthday party after a modeling photo caught the magazine publisher's eye.

"I'm just a single mom who's just making it in real estate now," Wilkinson said.

"There, at that time, at the mansion ... It was a blessing for me because I had already come from this teenage world – this horrible, horrible teenage world – of being sexualized and grown men harassing me and stuff like that. So, when I entered the mansion, it felt actually safe for me."

Wilkinson recalled breaking a lot of the rules, including the curfew that most of the Playboy Playmates adhered to. The TV star also entertained other boyfriends besides Hefner.

"These choices that I made definitely took a toll on my life," Wilkinson acknowledged. "I fell into a major depression because of the choices that I did make. So, do I blame someone for that? I don't. That's just not my way of doing that. So I blame myself. I'm like, ‘What did I do? How did I get here? How did I get to this point in my life? What do I need to change in myself to grow? What do I need to do to not put myself in the same position?’ That's all you can basically do."

"I don't like to live in that victimhood," she noted. "I'm not saying that there are no victims out there. I'm sure there are victims out there. And I'm hearing their stories and I have complete empathy for them. For me, I had a different perspective on it."

Wilkinson added, "I enjoyed my time while living at the mansion. And who you saw is what you got. I was just a fun, wild, young, dumb blond. And I own it. Nothing ever bad happened to me. I'm not saying that nothing bad happened to anybody else."

While Wilkinson admitted to attending one or two of Combs' parties, several other celebrities were always present. Photos over the years from the "White Parties" featured A-listers such as Matthew Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker, Aaliyah, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lopez, Martha Stewart, Tommy Lee, Pamela Anderson and others. None of these celebrities have been implicated in Combs' alleged crimes.

Combs was charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution in an indictment unsealed Sept. 17. If found guilty, he faces a minimum of 15 years behind bars or a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Authorities alleged Combs ran a criminal enterprise through his businesses, including Bad Boy Entertainment, Combs Enterprises and Combs Global, among others. He used "firearms, threats of violence, coercion, and verbal, emotional, physical, and sexual abuse" to fulfill his sexual desires, according to the unsealed indictment obtained by Fox News Digital.

Combs and his employees would "intimidate, threaten, and lure female victims into Comb's orbit, often under the pretense of a romantic relationship. Combs allegedly then used force, threats of force, and coercion, to cause victims to engage in extended sex acts with male commercial sex workers that Combs referred to as, among other things, 'Freak Offs.'"

The "I'll Be Missing You" singer was denied bail twice and awaits trial at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center.

Prior to the U.S. Attorney's press conference last week, Combs' attorney said they plan to fight for the rapper to be released.

"His spirits are good. He's confident," Combs' attorney, Marc Agnifilo, said outside the courthouse Sept. 17. "He is dealing with this head-on, the way he's dealt with every challenge in his life. And he's not guilty. He's innocent of these charges. He's going to plead not guilty, obviously. He's going to fight this with all of his energy and all of his might and the full confidence of his lawyers. And I expect a long battle with a good result for Mr. Combs.

"I'm going to fight like hell to get him released, and he should be released," Agnifilo added. "With all that he's done and coming here voluntarily."