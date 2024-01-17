Kendra Wilkinson ‘hit rock bottom’ after being hospitalized with psychosis: ‘I wasn’t strong enough to live’

Kendra Wilkinson reflected on her dark past after she was hospitalized due to a severe panic attack.

"I was in a state of panic. I didn’t know what was going on in my head and my body or why I was crying. I had hit rock bottom," she emotionally shared with People in her first interview since her hospitalization in September.

The former Playboy model, 38, said, "I was dying of depression. I was hitting the end of my life, and I went into psychosis. I felt like I wasn’t strong enough to live anymore."

Last September, Wilkinson suffered from a panic attack and was rushed to the emergency room, a rep for the "Girls Next Door" alum confirmed to Fox News Digital at the time.

The rep said that Wilkinson was expected to be released the same day.

Meanwhile, the reality television star shared that after she was released from the emergency room, Wilkinson had to return to the hospital a week later.

Wilkinson added that her doctors prescribed her an antipsychotic medication, Abilify, and she attended therapy three times a week after her hospitalization.

She continued to explain that professionals helped her handle unresolved trauma, which stemmed from living in Hugh Hefner’s Playboy mansion and her 2018 divorce from ex-NFL player Hank Baskett.

Wilkinson rose to fame at the age of 18 as one of Hefner’s girlfriends on the series "Girls Next Door."

"It’s not easy to look back at my 20s. I’ve had to face my demons," she admitted in her new interview.

"Playboy really messed my whole life up," the former model confessed.

"It was the lowest place I’ve ever been in my life. I felt like I had no future. I couldn’t see in front of my depression," she said. "I was giving up and I couldn’t find the light. I had no hope."

The "Kendra Sells Hollywood" star said before she was hospitalized, she struggled with her job in real estate, which caused her not to eat or sleep regularly.

"'How am I going to succeed?' ‘What am I doing wrong in my life?’ ‘Do I give up?,’" Wilkinson said of her racing thoughts.

The mother-of-two went on to tell the media outlet that she felt isolated and ashamed of her divorce.

"It was so scary for me to go through it. I wasn’t focusing on myself or my mental health. Here I was a single mom and I've been alone for years now. But it's also easy to feel like the world is caving in on you," she said.

"I was trying to fight it on my own. I was trying to cure it on my own, and you can't do that. I was isolating, hiding, blaming myself, blaming the world. I was spiraling out of control and I felt like I wasn't strong enough to survive."

Wilkinson admitted it was difficult to ask for help, until she realized she needed her ex-husband to take her to the hospital.

"To accept help that day and for Hank to drive me to the hospital was a huge day in both of our lives. It was a big day for my family and kids. I didn't realize how bad I was suffering or what people were seeing of me until I got there. I had to really look in the mirror and be like, ‘I need help.’"

Wilkinson shares Hank IV, 14, and Alijah Mary, 9, with Baskett.