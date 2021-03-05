Pippa Middleton pregnant with second child, says her mom

Pippa Middleton is expecting her second child, her mother Carole Middleton confirmed.

In a recent interview with the U.K.'s Good Housekeeping magazine, the mom of Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and James Middleton, revealed the exciting news.

"I also hope to see more of my family than I could last year, including, of course, my new grandchild," Carole reflected on life amid the pandemic.

Pippa, 37, already has her two-year son, Arthur, with husband James Matthews, who she married in May 2017.

Carole described herself as an active grandmother. "I want to run down the hills, climb the trees and go through the tunnel at the playground," she said. "I cook with them, I muck around dancing, we go on bike rides."

Her other grandchildren include Kate and Prince William's three kids: Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2.

Carole revealed over the past year, she's kept in touch virtually and has gotten "good at doing video calls" and doing "a lot of quizzes" which has brought out everyone's "competitive" nature.

Back in 2019, Pippa said that swimming was one of Arthur's favorite activities.

"Starting my son, Arthur, swimming at four months old has given him confidence and enjoyment in water," she told Waitrose Kitchen magazine.

"The exercise helps guarantee sound daytime sleeps, and the movement has improved his digestion," she added.