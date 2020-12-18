Kate Middleton likes being 'a country mom,' would not be living 'different life' if not a royal: report

Kate Middleton is happy right where she is.

Becoming a member of the British royal family -- and the wife of the future king, no less -- no doubt requires a certain lifestyle, but according to a source close to the royals, she's living the life she always wanted.

Middleton, 38, and her husband Prince William often stay at Anmer Hall, the family's country home on the east coast in a fairly rural area, People magazine reports. They sequester in the home with their three children: George, 7, Charlotte, 5, and Louis, 2.

"Even if she were married to a banker, I don’t think she would be much different," the source told the outlet. "She would have wanted to be a country mom and be in town occasionally."

They added: "I don’t think she would have been living a very different life."

One might expect Middleton to have a home life different than most people, but a friend said that she's "very chilled at home."

"It’s a normal, busy family home with kids running around and knocking things over," the insider further explained. "There’s no airs and graces."

Despite working her way up to the highest office in the land, Middleton is fairly grounded.

"At the end of the day, she’s in training to be a future Queen, but honestly you would never know it," another source told the outlet. "If you go round to her house, you get a cup of tea, and it’s often William who makes it! It’s a lovely, welcoming house, not a fancy, stuffy palace in any way."

The Norfolk estate is about 11 miles north of London, where Kensington Palace is located, according to People. Anmer Hall has 10 bedrooms and is located on Queen Elizabeth II's Sandringham estate.

William, 38, is second in line to the throne. William's father Prince Charles will ascend to the throne after Queen Elizabeth.