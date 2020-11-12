Kate Middleton's mom reveals 2020 Christmas plans with her royal grandkids

As the coronavirus pandemic rages on, everyone's holiday plans are changing, including the British royal family's.

Kate Middleton's mother, Carole, revealed how their family gathering at Christmas with her three royal grandkids – Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2 – will be different this year.

“We may not be able to get together but, after a year like 2020, we need to remember what’s really important this Christmas,” Carole, 65, wrote in a piece for her Party Pieces company. ​

“For me, what really matters is that my family feels connected. I normally let my grandchildren help me decorate the tree. This year, I’ll ask them by video call to decide which decoration should go where. It may need to be tastefully rearranged later," she continued.

“Curating our Christmas ranges gave me some joy and escapism, and I hope they help you feel the same," Carole added.

She also has a 2-year-old grandson, Arthur, through her younger daughter, Pippa Middleton.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will also spend Christmas separated from the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to Los Angeles in March and will stay in the United States during the holiday season instead of heading back to the United Kingdom.

Currently, the U.K. is in the midst of a semi-lockdown because of recent spikes in COVID-19 cases. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it will last until Dec. 2 to stop hospitals from becoming overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients within weeks.

Under the new restrictions, bars and restaurants can only offer takeout, nonessential shops must close and people will only be able to leave home for a short list of reasons, including exercise. Hairdressers, gyms, golf courses, swimming pools and bowling alleys are among venues that must shut down, and foreign holidays are barred.

Unlike during the U.K.’s first three-month coronavirus lockdown earlier this year, schools, universities, construction sites and manufacturing businesses will stay open.

Britain has the worst virus death toll in Europe, with more than 50,000 dead as of Thursday and a total of 1.2 million confirmed coronavirus cases.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.