Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Britney Spears
Published

Pink says she and Gwen Stefani were asked to join Madonna, Britney Spears VMAs kiss: 'Really weird party'

Christina Aguilera also joined in on the infamous 2003 onstage smooching

Brie Stimson
By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for February 22 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for February 22

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Pink revealed this week that she and Gwen Stefani were invited by Madonna to be part of her infamous onstage kiss with Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears at the 2003 MTV Video Movie Awards.

"I think we all were [invited]," Pink told New York radio station KTU 103.5 while promoting her new album "Trustfall" on Wednesday after being asked about it by an interviewer. "I think Madonna wanted to kiss all of us," she said, adding that she remembered Gwen Stefani was asked to join as well. "It was a bunch of us."  

"It was going to be a party. It would’ve been a really weird party," she joked. 

The "Just Give Me a Reason" singer said she was in Costa Rica at the time with her now-husband Carey Hart, but didn’t say if she would have opted-in for the kissing stunt if she had been in Los Angeles. 

JENNIFER LOPEZ REVEALS SHE WAS ORIGINALLY ASKED TO JOIN MADONNA, BRITNEY SPEARS DURING 2003 VMAS KISS 

Pink revealed that she and a "bunch" of women were invited by Madonna to join her 2003 onstage kissing stunt at the MTV Video Music Awards. 

Pink revealed that she and a "bunch" of women were invited by Madonna to join her 2003 onstage kissing stunt at the MTV Video Music Awards.  (Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Scott Gries)

Pink’s comments came a month after Jennifer Lopez said she was also asked to be part of the kiss. 

"I was filming a movie in Canada, and we had met…me, her and Britney…to do it at her home, and then I just couldn't get off the film…so, we couldn't do it," Lopez told E! News while promoting her movie "Shotgun Wedding" in January.  

The "Just Give me a Reason" singer said she was in Costa Rica with her then-boyfirend, now husband Carey Hart at the time and couldn't do the show. 

The "Just Give me a Reason" singer said she was in Costa Rica with her then-boyfirend, now husband Carey Hart at the time and couldn't do the show.  (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

 "I love Madonna. I’m a huge fan, I always have been," she added. 

Madonna also kissed Christina Aguilera during the 2003 performance. 

Madonna also kissed Christina Aguilera during the 2003 performance.  (Photo by Kevin Kane/WireImage)

She claimed that Aguilera took her place in the performance.  

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

During the awards show, Madonna first kissed Spears, then Aguilera in the middle of a performance of "Hollywood" to cheers from the VMAs audience. 

Trending